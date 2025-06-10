KeyBank Opens New, Full-Service Branch in Denver's Green Valley Ranch Neighborhood

June 6-7 ribbon cutting and grand opening festivities also included a $10,000 in donations to local nonprofit

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / KeyBank, a Fortune 500 company with regional headquarters in Denver, announced the opening of a new branch in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Bank leaders and employees held a grand opening celebration June 6-7.

This new, full-service branch is located at 4903 North Tower Road at the corner of Tower Road and East 49th Ave in Denver. Construction was completed in April and doors opened to the public on May 19.

To commemorate the new branch opening, KeyBank invested $10,000 in local nonprofit, Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, to support their community efforts.

"KeyBank is excited at the opportunity this new branch provides for us to become an integral part of the Green Valley Ranch community," said Chris Picardi, KeyBank's Colorado market president and commercial banking leader. "Green Valley Ranch is growing quickly, and we are proud to be part of that growth. This new location highlights KeyBank's continued investment in Colorado. We look forward to working more closely with our neighbors, clients and community partners."

The new branch highlights KeyBank's state of the art financial wellness center model, which is staffed with financial wellness consultants rather than a traditional teller line. All transactions will be completed at desks, where consultants will also conduct comprehensive financial wellness reviews and discussions.

In addition to high-touch banking services, the new branch will feature digital video screens and a client hospitality area that can double as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and free parking.

"KeyBank's financial wellness centers are uniquely designed to give our clients a more personal banking experience, with even better access to a full suite of products and services," said Courtney DeWid, regional retail leader for KeyBank. "This model has been well received across the KeyBank footprint, and we are excited to bring this more consultative approach and demonstrates our commitment to helping our clients move forward on their financial journey."

ABOUT KEYBANK

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

