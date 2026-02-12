KeyBank Produce Arcade Open to Visitors at Cleveland's Iconic West Side Market

The renovated produce arcade is the first new Market experience to open as a part of the Market's $70 million transformation project

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 12, 2026 / Cleveland's iconic West Side Market has just embraced a brand-new chapter in its 114-year history. The newly renovated KeyBank Produce Arcade is now open to visitors, marking the first completed portion of the Market's larger $70 million transformation project.

West Side Market vendors and staff, KeyBank representatives, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, and others celebrated the grand opening of the KeyBank Produce Arcade on January 14 with a ribbon cutting event. Watch the video above to see how the improvements are being received by the community and vendors alike.

The renovated Arcade, named in recognition of KeyBank's generous and early support of the project, is home to all of the Market's produce vendors, with new amenities and enhanced experiences for customers and vendors alike.

Improvements include climate controlling the full arcade space, with HVAC providing a more comfortable environment for vendors and shoppers, and improving product shelf-life. Refrigerated cases keep produce fresher for longer, while walk-in stands improve customer access to product. Future improvements will include direct elevator access from the Produce Arcade to basement storage.

The opening of the arcade also marks temporary changes to how many customers enter the Market. From the parking lots, visitors will now enter the KeyBank Produce Arcade and can enter the Market Hall along Lorain Avenue on the building's south side. The North Arcade and the alley between it and the Market Hall are temporarily closed for construction.

West Side Market is a vital access point to fresh, healthy food within the City of Cleveland. Recent customer research indicates that as many as 33% of the Market's visitors live within the City of Cleveland, and more than 25% of the Market's shoppers qualify for SNAP/EBT benefits. The majority of eligible Market vendors accept SNAP/EBT. An improved Produce Arcade, which will also host educational and nutrition programming in the future, will endure as an important resource to the community.

CPMC has raised more than $58 million of the total $70 million project budget to date. Construction for other major infrastructure improvements, including overhauling the Market's food storage and preparation spaces in the basement, as well as adding power generators and a new refrigeration system, is currently underway. Future enhancements, including expanded seating, an outdoor courtyard, an educational kitchen, and a prepared food space, are still to come.

The Market's full masterplan can be viewed at westsidemarket.org.

