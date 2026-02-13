Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
13.02.26 | 13:25
18,470 Euro
+0,77 % +0,142
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,18618,22816:38
18,11018,30016:38
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 15:38 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2,000 Volunteers Join Forces to Combat Food Insecurity at 15th Annual Million Meal Marathon, presented by KeyBank

All meals packed during the event will be distributed by food pantries in Indiana to those in need

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / On February 10, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers and Fever, transformed into a high-energy meal-packing operation for the 15th annual Million Meal Marathon, a large-scale volunteer event led by Million Meal Movement to pack meals for Hoosier families in need. KeyBank proudly sponsored this year's marathon, with nearly five dozen teammates volunteering their time to pack meals.

In total, 330,000 meals were assembled and prepared for distribution.

"Nearly one in five Hoosiers faces food insecurity," said Nancy Hintz, Executive Director of Million Meal Movement. "Having Hoosiers come together, work together to make a big impact is incredible to see. We care about one another here in the Midwest and we're making a difference for the future."

For KeyBank, the Marathon is more than a single day of service, it's a valued tradition that brings teammates together around a shared commitment to helping their community.

"We believe in our community and by sponsoring this great event we're playing a small part in bettering those around us," said Juan Gonzalez, Market President of KeyBank in Central Indiana. "The best part about this is the visual proof of your work. You can see the packages of food you helped assemble and know immediately that you were part of the solution."

Meals packed during the Million Meal Marathon will be distributed quickly through Indiana food banks and pantries, continuing Million Meal Movement's mission of fighting hunger and promoting volunteerism. Since 2007, the organization has provided more than 36 million meals statewide.

Previous:

KeyBank, Edna Martin Christian Center Team Up to Pack 10,000 Meals to Fight Hunger in Indianapolis | 3BL

News Coverage:

Million Meal Marathon takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | WTHR-TV

Million Meal Marathon takes over Gainbridge Fieldhouse | WISH-TV

Indiana's Million Meal Marathon aims to combat food insecurity with 1 million meals | WISH-TV

Million Meal Marathon Aims to Pack 1 Million Meals in One Day | WIBC Radio

More than 2,000 Hoosier volunteers take part in Million Meal Marathon | IndyStar

Army of volunteers aim to make one million meals for food banks at annual event | WFYI

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/2-000-volunteers-join-forces-to-combat-food-insecurity-at-15th-annua-1137561

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.