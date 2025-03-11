Anzeige
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
11-March-2025 / 15:59 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
Metro Bank Holdings plc 
(the "Company") 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                        Paul Coby 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                  Non-Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment          Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Metro Bank Holdings plc 
b)      LEI                        984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of  Ordinary shares of GBP0.000001 pence each 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                 GB00BMX3W479 
b)      Nature of the transaction             Purchase of ordinary shares 
c)      Currency                      GBP 
 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                 0.869     22,480

Aggregated information

e) - Aggregated volume

n/a

- Price

f) Date of the transaction 10 March 2025

g) Place of the transaction Barclays Capital Securities Limited - Systematic

Internaliser

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  378690 
EQS News ID:  2098938 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098938&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
