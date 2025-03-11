Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Secure, Efficient and Trusted: Axelera AI and Kudelski IoT Partner for Next Generation Edge Intelligent Ecosystem



11.03.2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Collaboration to Secure Edge Deployments with Advanced Data

and IP Protection to Accelerate Inference at the Edge

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, AZ and Zurich, Switzerland, March 11, 2025 - Kudelski IoT , a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and Axelera AI, a pioneer in high-performance, energy-efficient AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership focused on addressing the growing need for robust security in AI deployments. The collaboration brings together Axelera AI's cutting-edge AI processing capabilities with Kudelski IoT's decades of expertise in securing connected devices and ecosystems. The increasing deployment of AI at the edge, in applications ranging from healthcare and smart buildings to security, surveillance and industrial automation, demands a new level of security. Protecting sensitive data, preventing unauthorized access, and ensuring the integrity of AI models are critical for building trust and enabling widespread adoption. Axelera AI and Kudelski IoT recognize this challenge and are joining forces to deliver comprehensive security solutions for the next generation of AI-powered devices. "AI adoption is accelerating across both edge and enterprise datacenter environments, making security a foundational requirement rather than an afterthought," said Manuel Botija, VP of Product at Axelera AI. "Our partnership with Kudelski IoT underscores our commitment to providing secure and reliable AI solutions that enable customers to protect sensitive AI models, enforce licensing, and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape confidently." This partnership also addresses critical licensing and intellectual property challenges faced by AI model creators, enabling secure enforcement of rights for proprietary AI weights. Moreover, as global regulations concerning AI diffusion and export controls evolve, Axelera AI and Kudelski IoT are proactively positioned to offer solutions compliant with emerging security standards and restrictions. "We are excited to partner with Axelera AI to bring our proven security solutions to the forefront of AI innovation," said Conor Ryan, VP of Product Management for Kudelski IoT. "Securing the connected future is our mission, and this collaboration allows us to extend our expertise to the rapidly expanding world of edge AI. Together, we will empower developers and device manufacturers to build secure, trustworthy AI solutions for a wide range of critical applications." This partnership will focus on developing an edge intelligent ecosystem that address key security challenges in edge AI, including: Data Protection: Safeguarding sensitive data used for AI processing.

Safeguarding sensitive data used for AI processing. Model Integrity: Preventing unauthorized modification or theft of AI models.

Preventing unauthorized modification or theft of AI models. Secure Communication: Ensuring secure and reliable communication between edge devices and the cloud.

Ensuring secure and reliable communication between edge devices and the cloud. Device Authentication: Verifying the identity and integrity of edge devices.

Axelera AI and Kudelski IoT are committed to fostering a secure intelligent ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of AI across a variety of industries. Further details regarding specific product integrations and solutions will be shared as part of Axelera's future product launch communications. About Kudelski IoT

Kudelski IoT is a global leader in IoT security, providing end-to-end solutions for device manufacturers and ecosystem providers. With decades of expertise in digital security, Kudelski IoT enables trust and protects the connected future. For more information, visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is revolutionizing the AI semiconductor industry with powerful, energy-efficient AI solutions. By combining innovative technology and robust security, Axelera AI empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.axelera.ai.

