Kudelski Group
Collaboration to Secure Edge Deployments with Advanced Data
The increasing deployment of AI at the edge, in applications ranging from healthcare and smart buildings to security, surveillance and industrial automation, demands a new level of security. Protecting sensitive data, preventing unauthorized access, and ensuring the integrity of AI models are critical for building trust and enabling widespread adoption. Axelera AI and Kudelski IoT recognize this challenge and are joining forces to deliver comprehensive security solutions for the next generation of AI-powered devices.
"AI adoption is accelerating across both edge and enterprise datacenter environments, making security a foundational requirement rather than an afterthought," said Manuel Botija, VP of Product at Axelera AI. "Our partnership with Kudelski IoT underscores our commitment to providing secure and reliable AI solutions that enable customers to protect sensitive AI models, enforce licensing, and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape confidently."
This partnership also addresses critical licensing and intellectual property challenges faced by AI model creators, enabling secure enforcement of rights for proprietary AI weights. Moreover, as global regulations concerning AI diffusion and export controls evolve, Axelera AI and Kudelski IoT are proactively positioned to offer solutions compliant with emerging security standards and restrictions.
"We are excited to partner with Axelera AI to bring our proven security solutions to the forefront of AI innovation," said Conor Ryan, VP of Product Management for Kudelski IoT. "Securing the connected future is our mission, and this collaboration allows us to extend our expertise to the rapidly expanding world of edge AI. Together, we will empower developers and device manufacturers to build secure, trustworthy AI solutions for a wide range of critical applications."
This partnership will focus on developing an edge intelligent ecosystem that address key security challenges in edge AI, including:
