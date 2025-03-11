Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.006631
6.202207
6.208838
42955184
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.002272
5.088845
5.091117
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
45879
0.006631
Sub Total 8.A
45879
0.006631%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2025
12/05/2025
Cash
556375
0.080420
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2025
17/06/2025
Cash
13243215
1.914204
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
798192
0.115372
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/08/2025
13/08/2025
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
6014100
0.869291
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/09/2025
30/09/2025
Cash
516289
0.074626
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
2897624
0.418829
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149169
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/10/2025
15/10/2025
Cash
711168
0.102794
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
2145822
0.310162
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
752631
0.108787
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
244843
0.035390
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
104108
0.015048
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/12/2025
09/12/2025
Cash
1790000
0.258731
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2025
17/12/2025
Cash
23899
0.003454
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/01/2026
19/01/2026
Cash
16086
0.002325
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/02/2026
03/02/2026
Cash
131945
0.019072
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/02/2026
18/02/2026
Cash
9310
0.001346
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
17073
0.002468
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
113742
0.016441
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2026
19/03/2026
Cash
1314494
0.190000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/03/2026
26/03/2026
Cash
18108
0.002617
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/03/2026
27/03/2026
Cash
2518150
0.363979
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/03/2026
30/03/2026
Cash
164797
0.023820
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
155902
0.022534
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
101004
0.014599
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/05/2026
05/05/2026
Cash
1302064
0.188203
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/09/2026
11/09/2026
Cash
175849
0.025418
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/03/2027
08/03/2027
Cash
338808
0.048972
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
4121375
0.595713
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
20799
0.003006
Sub Total 8.B2
42909305
6.202207%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
6.202206
6.202206%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
11-Mar-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom