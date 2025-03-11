Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.006631 6.202207 6.208838 42955184 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.002272 5.088845 5.091117

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 45879 0.006631 Sub Total 8.A 45879 0.006631%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2025 12/05/2025 Cash 556375 0.080420 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2025 17/06/2025 Cash 13243215 1.914204 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 798192 0.115372 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1559524 0.225417 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 6014100 0.869291 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/09/2025 30/09/2025 Cash 516289 0.074626 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 2897624 0.418829 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2025 08/10/2025 Cash 1032009 0.149169 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2025 15/10/2025 Cash 711168 0.102794 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 2145822 0.310162 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/11/2025 11/11/2025 Cash 752631 0.108787 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 244843 0.035390 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 104108 0.015048 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/12/2025 09/12/2025 Cash 1790000 0.258731 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2025 17/12/2025 Cash 23899 0.003454 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/01/2026 19/01/2026 Cash 16086 0.002325 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 131945 0.019072 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/02/2026 18/02/2026 Cash 9310 0.001346 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 17073 0.002468 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 113742 0.016441 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/03/2026 19/03/2026 Cash 1314494 0.190000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/03/2026 26/03/2026 Cash 18108 0.002617 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/03/2026 27/03/2026 Cash 2518150 0.363979 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/03/2026 30/03/2026 Cash 164797 0.023820 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 155902 0.022534 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 101004 0.014599 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2026 05/05/2026 Cash 1302064 0.188203 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/09/2026 11/09/2026 Cash 175849 0.025418 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/03/2027 08/03/2027 Cash 338808 0.048972 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2028 22/05/2028 Cash 4121375 0.595713 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 20799 0.003006 Sub Total 8.B2 42909305 6.202207%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 6.202206 6.202206% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

11-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom