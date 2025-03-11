Anzeige
G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports Record High Annual Sales And Net Profit In 2024

THE COMPANY REPORTS RECORD HIGH ANNUAL PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF NIS 92.7 MILLION (US$ 25.4 MILLION)

YAVNE, Israel, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

  • Sales increased by 6.0% to NIS 575.8 million (US$ 157.9 million) from NIS 543.3 million (US$ 149.0 million) in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross profit increased by 33.8% year-over-year to NIS 161.3 million (US$ 44.2 million).
  • Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 228.2% year-over-year to NIS 66.3 million (US$ 18.2 million).
  • Operating profit increased by 169.1% year-over-year to NIS 54.9 million (US$ 15.1 million).
  • Net profit increased by 121.8% year-over-year to NIS 70.3 million (US$ 19.3 million).
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 5.07 (US$ 1.39).
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 246.1 million (US$ 67.5 million) as of December 31, 2024.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger Chairman and Joseph Williger CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to present our fiscal year 2024 financial results with record annual sales and improvements with major operational and financial parameters. The year 2024 was marked by significant challenges for the company due to the "Iron Sword" war in Israel. These challenges included delays in the arrival of goods caused by shipping restrictions through the Suez Canal and supply disruptions from Turkey. Despite these obstacles, the company successfully imported sufficient inventory and maintained a high level inventory to meet the demand for its products in Israel. Additionally, it focused on a more profitable product mix, expanded its product portfolio, and improved commercial terms with its suppliers and customers to improve its profits".

Mr. Zwi Williger and Mr. Joseph Williger continued: "Furthermore, the company has made significant progress in the construction of its new advanced logistics center, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. The company is aiming for the new logistics center to serve as a cornerstone and a key growth driver, enhancing its logistical capabilities, such as transportation and storage, while enabling expansion into new product categories, especially frozen and chilled products in which the company has not yet operated".

"We remain optimistic about continuing our path of improvement and growth in 2025 and beyond".

Fiscal 2024 Summary

Sales for fiscal year 2024 increased by 6.0% to NIS 575.8 million (US$ 157.9 million) from NIS 543.3 million (US$ 149.0 million) recorded in fiscal year 2023. The increase in sales was due to increasing inventory levels and improving the availability of its products for sale to its customers.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2024 increased by 33.8% to NIS 161.3 million (US$ 44.2 million), or 28.0% of revenues, from NIS 120.6 million (US$ 33.1 million), or 22.2% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2023. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and focusing on selling a more profitable products portfolio.

Selling expenses for fiscal year 2024 decreased by 6.7% to NIS 68.9 million (US$ 18.9 million), or 12.0% of revenues, from NIS 73.9 million (US$ 20.3 million), or 13.6% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in advertising.

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2024 were NIS 26.2 million (US$ 7.2 million), or 4.6% of revenues, remaining at the same level compared to fiscal year 2023, despite the increased sales and profitability.

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for fiscal year 2024 increased by 228.2% to NIS 66.3 million (US$ 18.2 million), or 11.5% of revenues, from NIS 20.2 million (US$ 5.5 million), or 3.7% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

Other expenses for fiscal year 2024 were NIS 11.4 million (US$ 3.1 million), resulted from settlement reached by the Company with the Israel Competition Authority for the payment of administrative fine. For further details, please see Company's report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.

Operating profit for fiscal year 2024 increased by 169.1% to NIS 54.9 million (US$ 15.1 million), or 9.5% of revenues, from NIS 20.4 million (US$ 5.6 million), or 3.7% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2023. This increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and reduction in operating expenses compared to sales offset by the administrative fine of NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.2 million).

Financial income, net for fiscal year 2024 totaled NIS 37.8 million (US$ 10.4 million), compared to NIS 18.8 million (US$ 5.2 million) recorded in fiscal year 2023. Financial income, net for the fiscal year 2024 was comprised mainly from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 25.6 million (US$ 7.0 million) and from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 13.7 million (US$ 3.8 million).

Income before taxes for fiscal year 2024 was NIS 92.7 million (US$ 25.4 million), compared to NIS 39.2 million (US$ 10.7 million) in fiscal year 2023.

Net profit in fiscal year 2024 was NIS 70.3 million (US$ 19.3 million), or NIS 5.07 (US$ 1.39) per share, compared to NIS 31.7 million (US$ 10.7 million), or NIS 2.3 (US$ 0.6) per share, recorded in fiscal year 2023.

Willi-Food ended fiscal year 2024 with NIS 246.1 million (US$ 67.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents. Net cash from operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was NIS 43.0 million (US$ 11.8 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of December 2024 was NIS 612.9 million (US$ 168.1 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The conversion from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the exchange rate of US$ 1.00 to NIS 3.647 as of December 31, 2024. The use of US$ is solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: the inability to improve commercial terms with customers and suppliers: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, delays in arrival of goods from outside Israel due to shipping restrictions or other factors, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel. Economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

December 31,

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents

122,938

137,466

33,709

37,693

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

123,189

102,163

33,778

28,013

Trade receivables, Net

171,331

160,379

46,979

43,976

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

7,384

10,164

2,025

2,787

Inventories, Net

98,234

62,475

26,936

17,131

Current tax assets

744

9,497

204

2,604

Total current assets

523,820

482,144

143,631

132,204






Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment

168,217

122,222

46,125

33,513

Less -Accumulated depreciation

58,349

55,636

15,999

15,255


109,868

66,586

30,126

18,258






Right of use asset

4,814

2,124

1,320

582

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

47,842

46,143

13,118

12,652

Goodwill

36

36

10

10

Total non-current assets

162,560

114,889

44,574

31,502







686,380

597,033

188,205

163,706

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Current maturities of lease liabilities

2,179

1,512

597

415

Trade payables

28,203

21,622

7,734

5,929

Employees Benefits

4,532

4,193

1,243

1,150

Other payables and accrued expenses

25,015

10,854

6,859

2,976

Total current liabilities

59,929

38,181

16,433

10,470






Non-current liabilities





Lease liabilities

2,521

694

691

190

Deferred taxes

9,888

4,868

2,711

1,335

Retirement benefit obligation

1,102

1,055

302

289

Total non-current liabilities

13,511

6,617

3,704

1,814






Shareholders' equity





Share capital

1,491

1,490

409

409

Additional paid in capital

173,062

172,589

47,453

47,323

Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit

(256)

(154)

(70)

(42)

Capital fund

247

247

68

68

Retained earnings

439,024

378,691

120,380

103,836

Treasury shares

(628)

(628)

(172)

(172)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

612,940

552,235

168,068

151,422







686,380

597,033

188,205

163,706

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the year ended

December 31,

For the year ended

December 31,

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3

NIS

US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)






Sales

575,795

543,262

157,882

148,961

Cost of sales

414,461

422,695

113,644

115,902






Gross profit

161,334

120,567

44,238

33,059

Operating costs and expenses:





Selling expenses

68,893

74,216

18,890

20,350

General and administrative expenses

26,165

26,110

7,174

7,159

Operating profit before other expenses (income)

66,276

20,241

18,174

5,550






Other expenses (income)

11,402

(109)

3,126

(30)






Operating profit

54,874

20,350

15,048

5,580






Financial income

39,741

20,363

10,897

5,583

Financial expense

1,933

1,521

530

417

Total Finance income

37,808

18,842

10,367

5,166






Income before taxes on income

92,682

39,192

25,415

10,746

Taxes on income

22,367

7,536

6,133

2,066






Profit for the period

70,315

31,656

19,282

8,680











Earnings per share:





Basic / diluted earnings per share

5.07

2.28

1.39

0.63











Shares used in computation of
basic/diluted EPS

13,874,334

13,867,017

13,874,334

13,867,017






Actual number of shares

13,874,334

13,867,017

13,874,334

13,867,017






(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the year ended

For the year ended


December 31,

December 31,


2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3


NIS

US dollars (*)


In thousands

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Profit from continuing operations

70,315

31,656

19,282

8,680


Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities (Appendix A)

(27,342)

2,052

(7,497)

563


Net cash from continuing operating activities

42,973

33,708

11,785

9,243














CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(5,414)

(4,605)

(1,485)

(1,263)


Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction

(43,332)

(18,941)

(11,881)

(5,193)


Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment

552

208

151

57


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net

2,482

18,166

680

4,981


Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities

(45,712)

(5,172)

(12,535)

(1,418)








CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Lease liability payments

(2,322)

(2,408)

(637)

(660)


Dividend

(9,982)

(39,945)

(2,737)

(10,953)


Net cash used to continuing financing activities

(12,304)

(42,353)

(3,374)

(11,613)








Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(15,043)

(13,817)

(4,124)

(3,788)


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

137,466

150,607

37,693

41,296


Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

515

676

140

185


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

122,938

137,466

33,709

37,693


(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.














APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:



For the year ended

For the year ended

December 31,

December 31,

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 4

2 0 2 3

NIS

US dollars (*)

In thousands






Increase in deferred income taxes

5,020

670

1,376

184

Unrealized gains on marketable securities

(25,207)

(5,597)

(6,912)

(1,535)

Depreciation and amortization

7,302

6,950

2,002

1,906

Shared based payment

473

1,039

130

285

Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment

(263)

(109)

(72)

(30)

Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

(515)

(676)

(140)

(185)











Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in trade receivables and other receivables

18,047

7,527

4,949

2,064

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(35,759)

9,454

(9,805)

2,592

Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and other
current liabilities

21,026

(3,547)

5,765

(973)

Cash generated from (used in) operations

(9,876)

15,711

(2,707)

4,308

Income tax paid

(17,466)

(13,659)

(4,790)

(3,745)

Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities

(27,342)

2,052

(7,497)

563

(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.







This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
