Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
8,0008,05018:52
11.03.2025
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 680.816p. The highest price paid per share was 688.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 672.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 525,037,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,052,734. Rightmove holds 10,964,130 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

40

673.800

15:58:28

496

673.800

15:58:28

631

673.600

15:58:01

378

673.600

15:58:00

708

673.800

15:57:44

554

673.800

15:57:44

920

674.000

15:56:47

202

673.400

15:56:05

556

673.400

15:56:05

174

673.400

15:51:38

353

673.400

15:51:38

579

673.400

15:51:38

595

672.600

15:47:16

528

674.200

15:46:04

575

674.400

15:45:14

593

674.400

15:45:14

587

674.400

15:45:14

116

674.600

15:45:14

457

674.600

15:45:14

552

674.000

15:42:31

544

674.000

15:42:31

587

674.200

15:39:00

562

674.200

15:39:00

750

674.400

15:37:20

306

674.600

15:36:59

243

674.600

15:36:59

555

674.600

15:36:59

639

674.600

15:35:26

586

674.600

15:35:26

28

674.800

15:35:10

528

674.800

15:34:41

593

674.800

15:34:41

5

675.000

15:34:18

708

674.000

15:30:16

606

674.400

15:29:55

556

674.600

15:27:53

682

675.000

15:27:05

175

675.600

15:25:45

438

675.600

15:25:45

569

675.400

15:24:51

540

675.600

15:23:30

207

675.600

15:23:30

600

675.600

15:23:30

723

675.600

15:23:30

1003

675.000

15:22:32

560

675.000

15:22:32

49

674.000

15:20:08

49

674.000

15:20:08

1084

674.800

15:16:13

219

674.800

15:16:13

537

674.600

15:16:13

581

674.600

15:16:13

596

674.600

15:14:04

625

674.600

15:13:21

233

674.400

15:10:25

351

674.400

15:10:25

545

672.600

15:08:41

615

673.200

15:08:12

118

673.600

15:05:56

127

673.600

15:05:56

339

673.600

15:05:56

107

674.000

15:05:56

446

674.000

15:05:56

597

675.000

15:04:26

658

675.200

15:04:26

441

675.400

15:04:26

95

675.400

15:04:26

637

675.000

15:02:10

560

675.000

15:02:10

614

674.000

14:58:06

535

674.200

14:57:10

609

674.600

14:56:21

184

674.600

14:55:21

30

674.600

14:55:21

51

674.600

14:55:21

40

674.600

14:55:21

223

674.600

14:55:21

54

674.600

14:55:21

226

674.400

14:55:21

354

674.400

14:55:21

549

674.400

14:55:21

587

674.600

14:53:36

656

674.400

14:52:47

605

674.400

14:49:01

4

674.400

14:49:01

648

674.400

14:49:01

636

675.000

14:48:32

558

675.200

14:48:05

587

674.800

14:47:01

597

674.800

14:47:01

573

673.000

14:45:06

574

672.400

14:43:45

565

672.200

14:41:04

573

672.600

14:41:01

569

673.200

14:38:26

634

674.200

14:37:30

47

674.600

14:37:22

535

674.600

14:37:22

653

674.600

14:36:37

437

675.200

14:35:57

211

675.200

14:35:57

618

675.400

14:35:25

628

675.400

14:35:25

495

674.600

14:33:01

102

674.600

14:33:01

540

674.400

14:31:45

631

674.000

14:30:47

528

674.000

14:30:47

46

674.600

14:27:25

360

674.600

14:27:25

249

674.600

14:27:25

338

674.600

14:27:25

234

674.600

14:27:25

642

674.600

14:25:59

529

674.200

14:24:15

528

674.000

14:22:48

319

674.600

14:21:06

331

674.600

14:21:06

550

675.000

14:21:05

208

675.000

14:18:55

329

675.000

14:18:55

355

675.000

14:18:55

234

675.000

14:18:55

568

675.600

14:16:35

420

675.600

14:16:35

164

675.600

14:16:35

630

675.600

14:14:42

639

675.600

14:13:00

734

675.400

14:12:12

582

675.800

14:11:01

557

675.200

14:08:55

428

675.200

14:08:55

225

675.200

14:08:55

547

674.600

14:05:47

538

676.400

14:02:52

645

676.400

14:02:52

231

677.200

14:02:06

390

677.200

14:02:06

686

678.000

14:01:19

627

678.200

14:01:10

536

677.800

14:00:04

605

677.200

13:57:13

655

678.000

13:56:28

574

678.400

13:55:42

98

678.800

13:54:12

498

678.800

13:54:12

627

679.000

13:53:17

52

679.200

13:52:58

606

679.400

13:51:08

766

679.600

13:51:08

625

680.000

13:51:07

641

680.000

13:51:07

564

680.000

13:47:40

566

679.800

13:46:20

556

680.000

13:45:47

600

679.800

13:43:31

66

680.200

13:43:16

600

680.200

13:43:16

810

680.800

13:43:15

987

681.000

13:43:15

571

680.800

13:41:32

566

680.800

13:38:36

583

680.800

13:38:36

537

681.000

13:38:35

544

681.000

13:38:35

640

680.000

13:34:32

594

680.200

13:33:25

588

680.800

13:33:14

534

681.400

13:32:09

588

681.600

13:31:53

160

681.600

13:31:11

471

681.600

13:31:11

124

681.400

13:30:00

137

681.400

13:30:00

300

681.400

13:30:00

629

681.600

13:29:05

588

681.600

13:29:05

340

681.800

13:28:44

11

681.800

13:28:44

251

681.800

13:28:44

645

681.800

13:14:02

457

682.000

13:12:47

78

682.000

13:12:47

620

682.000

13:10:17

437

683.400

13:06:03

150

683.400

13:06:03

17

683.800

13:06:03

94

683.800

13:06:03

191

683.600

13:00:12

432

683.600

13:00:12

447

684.000

12:59:43

126

684.000

12:59:43

652

684.200

12:54:36

507

684.000

12:50:23

1

684.000

12:50:23

90

684.000

12:50:23

70

684.200

12:46:10

482

684.200

12:46:10

546

684.600

12:46:07

647

684.800

12:45:41

640

685.200

12:40:02

572

684.800

12:33:30

984

684.800

12:31:14

306

684.600

12:31:14

339

684.600

12:31:14

545

685.600

12:24:38

610

686.000

12:23:40

570

685.400

12:20:03

556

686.000

12:15:35

587

686.000

12:11:11

570

686.200

12:08:07

582

687.000

12:06:52

608

687.000

12:05:50

671

687.000

12:02:49

76

687.200

12:02:25

459

687.200

12:02:25

105

687.200

12:02:25

647

686.600

11:55:21

588

687.400

11:54:48

60

687.400

11:48:08

543

687.400

11:48:08

67

687.800

11:45:04

471

687.800

11:45:04

638

688.000

11:42:31

633

688.200

11:37:35

534

687.800

11:35:24

571

688.200

11:33:30

533

688.200

11:30:47

584

688.000

11:25:57

654

688.400

11:25:56

320

687.800

11:21:35

298

687.800

11:21:35

570

687.800

11:19:54

563

687.800

11:19:54

128

688.000

11:19:53

439

688.000

11:19:53

47

687.600

11:17:02

552

685.800

11:09:28

252

686.200

11:07:51

394

686.200

11:07:51

639

686.000

11:03:19

535

686.200

11:00:05

598

686.400

10:59:32

657

686.400

10:56:24

588

686.400

10:51:07

645

687.000

10:48:50

567

687.400

10:46:50

624

686.600

10:43:28

422

687.000

10:39:16

214

687.000

10:39:16

654

687.200

10:39:14

602

687.200

10:36:37

568

687.400

10:32:12

540

688.000

10:32:09

658

686.600

10:27:35

583

687.200

10:27:02

132

687.400

10:26:29

407

687.400

10:26:29

540

687.600

10:24:46

564

687.600

10:24:46

17

687.400

10:18:44

623

687.400

10:18:44

600

687.400

10:18:44

635

687.400

10:13:42

549

687.400

10:13:42

228

686.400

10:08:17

339

686.400

10:08:17

50

687.200

10:04:04

569

687.200

10:04:04

577

687.800

10:03:28

585

688.000

10:02:52

650

688.200

10:01:06

647

687.800

09:57:51

630

687.800

09:57:51

601

687.200

09:53:05

625

686.400

09:50:50

562

686.600

09:50:35

552

686.600

09:50:35

550

685.800

09:45:54

135

685.800

09:45:54

611

685.800

09:45:54

728

685.000

09:40:15

637

685.400

09:40:00

777

685.400

09:40:00

718

684.400

09:34:30

607

684.800

09:32:00

35

684.800

09:32:00

730

684.200

09:27:22

529

684.400

09:27:22

558

684.600

09:23:07

113

684.400

09:20:10

544

684.400

09:20:10

603

684.600

09:18:18

565

684.800

09:17:16

654

686.400

09:12:31

419

686.600

09:11:10

299

686.600

09:11:10

57

686.600

09:11:10

610

687.200

09:10:54

552

687.200

09:10:54

283

686.000

09:07:36

600

686.000

09:07:36

25

686.000

09:07:36

317

686.000

09:07:36

615

686.200

09:06:00

734

685.800

09:05:23

2219

685.800

09:05:23

50

685.800

09:05:23

51

685.800

09:05:23

41

685.800

09:05:23

607

685.800

09:05:00

628

686.000

09:05:00

573

684.600

09:01:00

655

684.600

09:01:00

591

685.000

08:58:04

547

685.000

08:55:37

546

685.400

08:52:32

636

685.800

08:51:41

528

685.800

08:50:44

547

687.000

08:49:05

595

687.800

08:46:01

721

688.200

08:46:01

854

688.800

08:46:01

572

688.800

08:46:01

643

687.000

08:42:15

573

686.800

08:38:43

643

687.000

08:38:03

626

687.000

08:38:03

532

687.000

08:37:25

811

686.200

08:35:02

556

684.600

08:29:00

648

683.800

08:25:11

554

684.400

08:25:11

604

681.400

08:17:25

552

681.400

08:17:25

543

681.400

08:17:25

31

681.400

08:17:25

642

679.000

08:10:05

561

679.400

08:08:29

100

679.400

08:08:29

541

679.400

08:08:29

648

680.000

08:02:56

648

680.800

08:01:26

530

681.400

08:01:26

710

681.000

08:00:13


