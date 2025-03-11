Regulatory News:

emeis (Paris:EMEIS) and the real estate asset manager NLV have signed a partnership, to support the expansion of emeis Group in the Netherlands, and marking NLV's first investment in healthcare real estate. This agreement represents a significant milestone for both partners in Netherlands aiming to develop 25 new residential care facilities over the next four years.

For emeis Group, this partnership enables to continue the expansion of its well performing activities in the Netherlands, whilst real estate development capex will be supported by its partner NLV.

For NLV, the partnership with emeis (through Dagelijks Leven, a fully owned emeis subsidiary specializing in small-scale residential care complexes for people with dementia), marks the start of a broader strategic expansion into healthcare real estate within NLV's portfolio.

Sale-lease-back agreement for 25 projects in the 4 coming years

The investment involves a sale-lease-back agreement whereby NLV will purchase the new construction pipeline from the Dutch subsidiary of the emeis Group, that will then lease back the assets, as operator, on a long-term basis. The initial agreement includes 25 new construction complexes expected to be completed in the 4 coming years, with the possibility of further expansion in the future, using the "forward sale" scheme. This operation will enable the emeis Group to expand its activities in the Netherlands, in a market segment expected to meet very strong demand in the coming years.

Long-term strategy and social impact

The emeis residential care complexes operating under the name Dagelijks Leven provide high-quality care for people with dementia. The homes are offered at social rent level, making them accessible, for people relying solely on a state pension (AOW). This investment fits perfectly with NLV's mission to contribute to socially responsible real estate projects that provide both financial and social returns.

The entry into healthcare real estate is part of NLV's broader strategy to diversify its investments in sectors that contribute to societal needs, such as affordable and accessible healthcare. By working with a reliable and experienced party like Dagelijks Leven, NLV assures its clients of stable, long-term investments with a strong social impact.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

About NLV

NLV is a real estate asset manager specializing in direct Dutch real estate for Dutch pension funds. With a sharp focus on customization, sustainability and innovation, NLV manages portfolios that deliver not only financial, but also social returns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311054576/en/

Contacts:

emeis

Press



Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE

Medias e-reputation Director

+33 7 70 29 53 74

isabelle.herrier@emeis.com



IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER // Laurence HEILBRONN

+33 6 78 37 27 60 // +336 89 87 61 37

clebarbier@image7.fr //

lheilbronn@image7.fr

Investor Relations



Samuel HENRY DIESBACH

Investor Relations Director

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com



Toll-free number for shareholders (from France Only)

0 805 480 480



NEWCAP

Dusan ORESANSKY

+33 1 44 71 94 94

emeis@newcap.eu

NLV

Press



NLV communication team

communicatie@nlv.nl