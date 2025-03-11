Regulatory News:

WiiM, the global technology company delivering premium audio experiences through simple, sleek, affordable, and high-performance products, is expanding its streaming offerings with the integration of Hotmix Radio across all WiiM devices. Now, users can enjoy 69 hand-curated music stations across 12 distinct categories, delivering a non-stop listening experience designed by passionate curators.

With this integration, WiiM users receive instant access to 100% music with no talk, no repetition, and programming tailored to their location. Whether tuning in to stations like Chill Out, Party Time, or Around the World, Hotmix Radio provides an enjoyable experience.

"At WiiM, we always aim to offer diverse, high-quality streaming options that enrich the listening experience," said Dr. Lifeng Zhao, CEO of Linkplay Technology. "The addition of Hotmix Radio brings an exceptional variety of curated stations, ensuring our users discover fresh, non-repetitive music that matches their mood and style."

Founded in 2013, Hotmix Radio (member of the Llama Group SA's group), offers a wide-reaching platform accessible on desktop, mobile apps, and streaming services like TuneIn, Amazon, and iTunes. WiiM users can access the station directly from their devices through the user-friendly WiiM Home App. "More than just radio, Hotmix is redefining the modern music experience, and we are very excited that our stations are now available for WiiM users," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Hotmix Radio. "WiiM devices provide a premium audio experience that perfectly aligns with Hotmix's mission to deliver impeccable sound and endless emotions-whether it's a nostalgic journey through timeless hits or the excitement of discovering the latest releases."

Availability Hotmix Radio is now live on all WiiM streamers and amplifiers, including the WiiM Ultra, WiiM Pro Plus, and the full WiiM lineup. This new feature is available via an update on the WiiM Home app. For more information about the WiiM offerings, please visit www.wiimhome.com.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

About Hotmix Radio Hotmix offers a curated selection of over 60 custom-made music stations, accessible via www.hotmixradio.com and the Hotmix mobile apps. Designed for true music lovers, Hotmix provides an authentic, seamless listening experience, perfectly tuned to your mood, atmosphere, and daily rhythm-whether you're at home, on a road trip, enjoying dinner with friends, or working out. Crafted with passion by our best-in-class human programmers, every stream is carefully designed to bring you music that resonates. Pick your Hotmix. Click listen!

About WiiM WiiM is a global and US-based technology brand that delivers premium audio and smart home experiences by seamlessly integrating AI connectivity into everyday devices. Equipped with an intuitive voice-user interface, advanced audio streaming capabilities, and innovative audio and smart home solutions, WiiM empowers users to revitalize their beloved tech products. Our mission is to offer high-quality audio and smart home solutions that are universally compatible with all your existing devices. Our consumer products have earned widespread acclaim, amassing numerous awards and establishing themselves as top sellers in the market, including CES Innovation Awards, Red Dot Design Award, and iF Design Award.

