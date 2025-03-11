Regulatory News:

Bridger, member of Llama Group's group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM), a leading copyright management company, has signed a strategic agreement with Audiam to enhance the collection of royalties for its members. Powered by SESAC Music Group's Music Services Division, Audiam leverages market expertise, advanced technology, and modern business processes to identify metadata for sound recordings of musical compositions accurately.

Through this partnership, Bridger will significantly expand its collection of reproduction royalties, covering the United States, Canada, and most of South America. Additionally, the collaboration will enable the collection of royalties from various "sync use" cases, including fitness apps like Peloton and Apple Fitness, karaoke platforms; social media giants such as YouTube, TikTok, and Meta, as well as guitar tablature services like Ultimate Guitar.

"Bridger's mission is to eliminate the administrative burden for music rights holders while helping them maximize their revenue. Our goal is to provide the most effective and transparent platform possible, and we are thrilled to partner with Audiam to strengthen our collection efforts and recover missing revenue for our members," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Bridger.

"As an IME, Bridger offers a new approach to collection for authors, composers, and publishers. Audiam is excited to collaborate with such an innovative and artist-friendly platform and maximize revenue collection as representatives of their works for all of the Americas, stated John Raso, CEO of Audiam.

About Bridger - www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger, member of Llama Group's group, is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Audiam - https://www.audiam.com

Audiam, acquired by SESAC Music Group in 2021, leverages big data and innovative technology to locate metadata for the sound recordings of compositions. With proprietary technology and an expert music royalty administration team, they collect the difficult-to-find digital royalties for the world's top music publishers and record labels. A division of Music Services, other solutions include The Harry Fox Agency, Mint Digital Services, AudioSalad, HAAWK, Rumblefish, and SESAC Digital Licensing. With offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville, and London, Music Services is dedicated to supporting the evolving needs of the global music industry.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

