Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN), owner of the Winamp, Jamendo and Bridger platforms, continued in 2025 the strategic transformation initiated around Winamp for Creators. The year was marked by a phase of structuring and preparation, both in terms of product and commercial development, aimed at creating the conditions for a gradual ramp-up of monetization starting in 2026. In this context, the Group's normalized consolidated revenue amounted to €2.15 million, reflecting a deliberately managed transition phase.

"The foundations are now in place to drive effective revenue growth from 2026 onward. The features to be delivered by the end of February will complete a fully-fledged platform designed to meet artists' concrete monetization needs. Product reception and the interest expressed by creators confirm the relevance of the strategy launched two years ago. This construction phase was essential to bring together, within a single platform, services that are currently fragmented across multiple players. We invite investors to join us on Thursday, February 26, for a dedicated webinar focused on our 2026 outlook," comments Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp Group.

2025: A year dedicated to structuring an international artist base

Winamp Group continued to expand its international artist base. Approximately 75,000 artists are now registered across the Group's platforms, including around 5,000 artists on the Winamp for Creators platform.

Among these 5,000 artists, the majority are still using the platform under free offerings or in a discovery phase, with monetization expected to build progressively. The Group's priority is to support this base toward revenue-generating offerings, with an initial structuring objective set at 10,000 monetized artists on Winamp for Creators-a threshold from which revenue dynamics are expected to accelerate significantly.

The first marketing campaign, entitled "Creator Program" and launched at the end of 2025, enabled Winamp Group to engage with more than 4,000 artists across over 110 countries, confirming the platform's international appeal and the relevance of its positioning for independent creators.

In 2025, the catalog managed by Winamp Group expanded significantly and is expected to generate recurring revenues in the coming years. To date, more than 100,000 tracks have been entrusted to the Group for the recovery of revenues generated on YouTube through YouTube Content ID, as well as 34,000 tracks entrusted to Bridger for copyright management.

Winamp for Creators: a complete, credible and monetization-driven platform

In 2025, Winamp Group reached a decisive milestone in the development of Winamp for Creators, with a platform now nearly complete, and the final features scheduled for deployment by the end of February. The focus was placed on developing differentiated marketing tools, designed as a genuine conversion lever to support artists in their transition from freemium offerings to paid subscriptions.

The platform also integrates an enhanced copyright management offering led by Bridger, a Group entity that has become a member of CISAC (International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers). This institutional recognition guarantees a high level of quality, reliability and international coverage, strengthening the credibility of Winamp for Creators with artists and partners.

In the same spirit of defending creators' rights, Jamendo continues to actively pursue legal actions initiated following the alleged use of its catalog in developments related to artificial intelligence, in order to protect artists' rights and the integrity of its catalog. Jamendo will communicate on the next steps of the proceedings opposing Suno and Nvidia when appropriate.

2025 Revenue

Winamp Group's normalized consolidated revenue amounted to €2,149,774 in 2025, compared with €2,286,297 in 2024. Reported consolidated revenue totaled €1,753,185, with the difference resulting from improvements in revenue recognition methods in accordance with IFRS 15, as detailed in the press release dated July 31, 2025, relating to first-half revenue.

"The 2025 financial year reflects a deliberate construction phase, during which we prioritized product quality, the credibility of our offering and the gradual structuring of monetization." explains Olivier Van Gulck, CFO of Winamp Group

2026: Raising awareness of the new Winamp and accelerating monetization

Following a 2025 year focused on product structuring and building an international artist base, the key challenge for 2026 will be the market adoption of Winamp's new positioning among creators. While Winamp remains largely associated, in the collective imagination, with its legacy as a music player, the Group intends to shift scale by making Winamp for Creators a reference platform for independent artists.

2026 is expected to be a year of acceleration, driven by:

a now complete and proven platform,

an artist base progressively converting to paid offerings,

the materialization of strategic partnerships with key players in the music ecosystem.

Next Meeting

February 6, 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp redefines the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience and maximize their revenues, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

About Hotmix Radio

Hotmix offers a selection of over 60 personalized music stations, accessible via www.hotmixradio.com and the Hotmix mobile applications. Designed for true music lovers, Hotmix delivers an authentic and transparent listening experience, perfectly tailored to your mood, atmosphere and daily rhythm-whether at home, on the go, dining with friends or working out. Crafted with passion by our best human programmers, each stream is carefully curated to deliver music that resonates. Choose your Hotmix. Click and listen!

About Jamendo www.jamendo.com

Jamendo's mission is to connect musicians and music lovers around the world. Our goal is to bring together a global independent music community by creating a unique experience and generating value around it.

Jamendo provides the ideal platform for independent artists to share their creations as easily as possible, while reaching new audiences internationally.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters by offering innovative solutions for copyright collection. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works in just a few minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

