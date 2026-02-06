Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) informs the market that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on 6 February 20261 was unable to validly deliberate, as the legally required quorum was not reached. Consequently, none of the proposed resolutions could be adopted.

A second Extraordinary General Meeting, convened with the same agenda, will be able to validly deliberate regardless of the number of shares present or represented. It will be held on 23 February 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at the Company's registered office.

Information relating to shareholding structure and regulatory framework

Following the capital increase carried out on 9 January 2026, Maxximum SRL holds 47.38% of the share capital of Winamp Group SA.

Subject to the adoption of item 1 on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 23 February 2026, the combined indirect shareholding held by Maxximum SRL and Maxximum Group SRL, both controlled by Mr Alexandre Saboundjian, would temporarily reach 52.57% of the Company's share capital.

In accordance with Article 57/2, §1 of the Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 on public takeover bids (as amended), companies whose securities are admitted to trading on Euronext Growth are subject to a mandatory takeover bid threshold set at 50% of the voting rights. The Company specifies that Article 52, §1, 7° of the same Royal Decree provides for an exemption in the event of a temporary threshold crossing between 50% and 52%, subject to strict conditions being met.

In this context, and in order to ensure strict compliance with the applicable regulations, Mr Alexandre Saboundjian will proceed, prior to the next Extraordinary General Meeting, in a gradual, orderly and linear manner, with the sale of a limited number of shares representing approximately 0.57% of the Company's share capital, with the sole objective of reducing his indirect shareholding below the 52% threshold.

Furthermore, subject to the adoption of item 1 on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 23 February 2026, Mr Alexandre Saboundjian will have a period of twelve (12) months from such adoption to reduce his indirect shareholding below the 50% threshold, in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

These disposals are of a strictly technical nature and in no way reflect any intention to disengage. The reference shareholder reaffirms his long-term commitment to the Company and its strategy.

Next Meeting

February 23, 2026 Extraordinary General Meeting

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp redefines the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience and maximize their revenues, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

About Hotmix Radio

Hotmix offers a selection of over 60 personalized music stations, accessible via www.hotmixradio.com and the Hotmix mobile applications. Designed for true music lovers, Hotmix delivers an authentic and transparent listening experience, perfectly tailored to your mood, atmosphere and daily rhythm-whether at home, on the go, dining with friends or working out. Crafted with passion by our best human programmers, each stream is carefully curated to deliver music that resonates. Choose your Hotmix. Click and listen!

About Jamendo www.jamendo.com

Jamendo's mission is to connect musicians and music lovers around the world. Our goal is to bring together a global independent music community by creating a unique experience and generating value around it.

Jamendo provides the ideal platform for independent artists to share their creations as easily as possible, while reaching new audiences internationally.

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters by offering innovative solutions for copyright collection. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works in just a few minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

https://www.llama-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/winamp-group-convening-notice-age-20260206-eng.pdf

