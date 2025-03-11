Informa Markets: Waste360 Unveils 2025 Women Who Inspire Award Winners

Waste360, the premier platform for information, events, commerce and education in the solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability sectors, proudly unveils the distinguished recipients of the 2025 Women Who Inspire Awards. As the digital publication of WasteExpo, Waste360 continues the tradition of recognizing exceptional talent and leadership in the industry.

The third annual Women Who Inspire Awards, presented by Wastequip, recognizes five extraordinary women in the waste and recycling industry for excellent leadership, outstanding achievements and dedication to empowering others, providing innovative ideas and solutions across the industry.

"The Women Who Inspire Award program celebrates trailblazers who drive positive change in our industry through remarkable business achievements, passionate advocacy, groundbreaking research and decisive action. These exceptional individuals not only bring innovative solutions to our sector but also create a ripple effect of positive impact on the world and the communities we call home," shares Marc Acampora, VP and Market Leader, WasteExpo. "The waste and recycling sector is driven by many talented and dedicated professionals, and we are proud to honor their impact at WasteExpo and uplift our honorees, inspiring others to seek and create positive change."

"This program shines a spotlight on the extraordinary women shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry," says Laura Hubbard, Director of Municipal Sales at Wastequip. "By celebrating these remarkable women, we are recognizing and celebrating achievements and elevating the voices and talents driving progress. These awards serve as a powerful reminder of the impact women are making in our industry. We are proud to support a program that honors excellence and promotes a more inclusive and dynamic future for our entire sector."

2025 Women Who Inspire Winners

Katie Davenport, Chief Impact Officer, The Recycling Partnership

Kate is a passionate and collaborative leader dedicated to driving progress in the industry. Recent years have brought monumental change to recycling and circular economy efforts with the passage of significant public policy. As Chief Impact Officer since early 2024, Katie catalyzes public policy to achieve desired impacts. Starting at a startup composter, then moving to Eureka Recycling, a non-profit recycler and advocacy organization, Katie leverages on-the-ground experience to highlight recycling challenges and opportunities. Katie advocates for private and public actions to expand the environmental, social and economic benefits of recycling and zero-waste strategies across stakeholder groups.

Michelle Little, Vice President of Community Affairs & Corporate Giving, Waste Connections

As a champion of community engagement and corporate responsibility, Little leads initiatives that align with Waste Connections' commitment to stewardship and community development, setting an example of how the waste industry can support the communities it serves. Little has led the Waste Connections Golf Classic for Kids, working with industry partners to raise critical funds for children's charities. The 2024 event achieved an impressive $2 million in fundraising. An executive leader in the Waste Connections Women's Network, Little leverages a deep network of nonprofit professionals to support those making a difference in their communities. Recognizing a critical gap in professional development opportunities, Little spearheaded innovative training programs designed to empower nonprofit leaders with enhanced leadership and business acumen. This strategic initiative not only addresses a pressing need but also exemplifies the transformative potential of corporate philanthropy in the waste management industry.

Mindy Gilbert, Chief Legal Officer, GFL Environmental Inc.

Mindy Gilbert combines tremendous work ethic, intelligence, toughness and industry insight with a keenly developed emotional intelligence. She displays a keen business sense and competitive nature, while showcasing empathy and respect in her interactions. Gilbert has been a key force behind GFL's transformation into the fourth-largest environmental services company in North America. As Chief Legal Officer, she has played a pivotal role in GFL's mergers and acquisitions, regulatory processes and financing activities, including leading the industry's largest public market debut and transition to a publicly traded company. A highly respected leader, Gilbert is known for integrity, efficiency and ability to navigate complex business transactions. She has built strong relationships across the industry and actively mentors the next generation of legal and business professionals. Beyond extensive legal expertise, Gilbert champions workplace diversity and sustainability, co-leading GFL's Women in Waste initiatives and driving engagement across the company. Recognized as an industry leader, she was named General Counsel of the Year. Balancing a distinguished career with family commitments, Gilbert's leadership, mentorship and dedication make her an inspiration within GFL and the broader waste and recycling industry.

Tara Hemmer, SVP & Chief Sustainability Officer, WM

As WM's first Chief Sustainability Officer, Hemmer has over 25 years of operational experience, shaping the evolving role of sustainability leadership in the industry. She has been instrumental in demonstrating how companies like WM can grow their businesses by leaning into sustainability, meeting the needs of customers and communities, empowering employees and delivering strong shareholder value. Amid shifting environmental policies and increasing demand for recycled materials, Hemmer works to highlight the value of materials as resources, fostering solutions that promote sustainability. A dedicated leader and mentor, she is committed to developing the next generation, encouraging collaboration and investing in others' growth. Through her leadership, Hemmer continues to drive meaningful progress for both WM and the industry.

Terri Ward, Executive Director & CEO, Construction & Demolition Recycling Association

With 35 years of industry experience across operations, engineering, and technology, Terri Ward is a skilled connector, helping others access the information and support they need to succeed. As Executive Director of the CDRA, Ward is dedicated to building on opportunities and addressing the challenges facing construction and demolition recyclers. Always approachable and ready to help, Ward is committed to driving progress and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders.

The Women Who Inspire Awards, presented by Wastequip, will be celebrated at WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, (May 6-8, Las Vegas Convention Center) during a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. To register to attend WasteExpo, visit www.WasteExpo.com.

For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com.

