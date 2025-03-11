Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Damian Lopez ("Mr. Lopez") announces that, 1000103727 Ontario Limited ("3727"), a joint actor to Mr. Lopez, acquired 980,000 common shares ("Shares") of Copperhead Resources Inc. (CSE: CUH) (the "Issuer"), representing approximately 7.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Shares were acquired pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of Shares.

The Shares were purchased at a price of $0.075 per Share for total cash consideration of $73,500.00. Prior to this transaction, Mr. Lopez indirectly beneficially owned and/or controlled (through his joint actors) an aggregate of 510,000 Shares and 300,000 stock options ("Options"), representing approximately 3.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 5.9% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Options.

After giving effect to this transaction, Mr. Lopez, together with his joint actors, will directly or indirectly beneficially own and/or control an aggregate of 1,490,000 Shares and 300,000 Options, representing approximately 11.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 13.0% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Options. This includes 10,000 Shares and 300,000 Options held personally, 500,000 Shares held through 2749960 Ontario Ltd ("274") and 980,000 Shares held through 3727.

The Shares held by 274 and 3727 are beneficially owned and/or controlled by Mr. Lopez, and accordingly such entities may be considered to be joint actors of Mr. Lopez.

1. 274

Head Office Address: 1194 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 1N2

Jurisdiction of Incorporation: Ontario

Principal Business: Investment company

2. 3727

Head Office Address: 1194 Bloor St. W., 2nd Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 1N2

Jurisdiction of Incorporation: Ontario

Principal Business: Corporate and administrative support services

This transaction was undertaken for investment purposes to increase Mr. Lopez's ownership of the Issuer, and Mr. Lopez may, from time to time, acquire additional Shares or dispose of some or all of the Shares he currently holds.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. This news release and the related early warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Issuer's profile.

SOURCE: Damian Lopez