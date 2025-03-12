HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Sports company PUMA expects currency adjusted sales for fiscal year 2025 to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range.PUMA expects to incur one-time costs of up to 75 million euros in 2025, due to its nextlevel cost efficiency program. In return, the company expects to generate additional EBIT of up to EUR 100 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The net contribution from the nextlevel cost efficiency program to EBIT in 2025 is projected to be up to 25 million euros.Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, PUMA expects an adjusted EBIT in the range of 520 million euros to 600 million euros. Including one-time costs of up to 75 million euros from the nextlevel program, EBIT in 2025 is expected to range between 445 million euros and 525 million euros compared to 622 million euros in 2024.For the first-quarter, PUMA anticipates currency-adjusted sales growth to be low-single-digit below last year's level, primarily due to a soft performance in the U.S. and China. Adjusted EBIT is projected to be around 70 million euros. Including one-time costs, EBIT for the first quarter is expected to be significantly below previous year's level of 159.0 million euros.the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of PUMA SE will propose a dividend distribution of 0.61 euros at the Annual General Meeting on 21 May 2025.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX