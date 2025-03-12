RWTH Aachen University will integrate Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud into its curricula for up to 13,000 mechanical engineering students

10-year collaboration with one of Europe's best engineering universities will provide students with hands-on learning that can be applied to future jobs

Model-based systems engineering skills are highly sought after to accelerate the development of complex products in the Generative Economy

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced its 10-year collaboration with the Chair and Institute for Machine Elements Systems Engineering (MSE) at the RWTH Aachen University, one of Europe's best engineering universities, to boost the engineering and industrial product development skills of Germany's future workforce.

MSE will integrate Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud into RWTH Aachen University's mechanical engineering curricula for up to 13,000 mechanical engineering students, making the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with model-based systems engineering (MBSE) the core technology of its education programs. MSE and partnering chairs can train students and junior engineers in MBSE, integrating the latest virtual twin applications. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform connects modeling with physical and AI-based simulation, and creates traceability of system parameters in one collaborative environment.

Students gain practice-oriented learning that can be applied to jobs across all industrial sectors, facilitating their entry into the professional world and eliminating the need for long training processes.

Besides education, joint research activities of MSE and Dassault Systèmes are fostered to enhance model-based systems engineering methods and processes. New technologies, resulting out of research, are transferred to industry by the Center for Systems Engineering (CSE). CSE is an interdisciplinary hub on the RWTH Aachen Campus dedicated to strengthening collaboration between academia and industry to advance engineering practices.

"The transformation to an AI-supported, seamless digital product development process requires engineers who are trained on MBSE methods and tools. Therefore, we decided to use the tool chain of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform," said Professor Georg Jacobs, Director of the Institute for Machine Elements and Systems Engineering (MSE), RWTH Aachen University. "Our partnership with Dassault Systèmes is the greatest of that kind for a major technical university and will strengthen the ability of industry to innovate in the years to come."

MBSE has emerged as a key enabler in the efficient development of autonomous vehicles, aircraft, medical devices and other solutions combining mechanical, electronic and software systems. Employees having advanced modeling and simulation skills in this domain are highly sought after by companies in regulated and competitive markets as they adopt the principles of experience and circularity in complex product development.

"Mastering systems engineering is an imperative for industrial innovation in the Generative Economy. By training future engineering professionals with the right skills, our partnership with MSE and CSE at RTWH Aachen University will help bridge the skills gap, boost student employability, and accelerate industrial transformation in Germany. This is the power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and the cloud in action," said Valérie Ferret, Vice President, 3DEXPERIENCE Edu, Dassault Systèmes.

The collaboration was announced in Aachen during CWD DSEC 2025, an event focused on drivetrain technology, systems engineering and wind power drives.

