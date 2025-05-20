High performance, sovereign and scalable cloud environment meets the highest standards for protecting sensitive health data

Dassault Systèmes, through its OUTSCALE brand, addresses growing needs for health data security for processing and analysis

Collaboration aligns with France's 2025 public health priorities to structure and leverage complex clinical data within a sovereign and highly secure framework

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) and the FondaMental Foundation today announced their collaboration to deploy a nationwide Health Data Warehouse (HDW) in France dedicated to psychiatry. This project aligns with France's 2025 public health priorities: strengthening diagnostic and therapeutic research and innovation capabilities by structuring and leveraging complex clinical data within a sovereign and highly secure framework, to improve the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of psychiatric disorders.

Through the deployment of this Health Data Warehouse, Dassault Systèmes-with its OUTSCALE brand-addresses the growing needs for health data security for processing and analysis. It supports the FondaMental Foundation's work on complex conditions such as bipolar disorders, schizophrenia, treatment-resistant depression, and autism spectrum disorders.

The OUTSCALE sovereign cloud, certified for Health Data Hosting and qualified SecNumCloud 3.2 by ANSSI, meets the highest standards for protecting sensitive data, especially health data. It provides a high-performance, sovereign, and scalable cloud environment, combining computing power, trusted infrastructure, and an optimized network to advance scientific understanding of mental health conditions while enabling more precise and personalized care approaches.

Created by France's Ministry of Higher Education and Research, the FondaMental Foundation is a scientific cooperation foundation dedicated to psychiatric research and improving care. It coordinates a network of 54 Expert Centers, each specialized by pathology, where patients are referred by medical professionals to undergo comprehensive assessments (somatic, psychiatric, and neuropsychological). These evaluations enable the development of personalized therapeutic programs. During this process, a large volume of clinical data and biological samples is collected-with patients' consent-then anonymized and compiled into extensive databases and biobanks. More than 20,000 patients are seen in consultation and 6,000 diagnosed. Over 2,000 clinical variables are collected per patient in each Expert Center.

This Health Data Warehouse will enable:

Improved patient monitoring and optimized care pathways, especially through better coordination between psychiatrists, general practitioners and specialists.

Refined diagnoses and the development of new therapeutic strategies.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in mental health, with the capacity to embed machine learning models for advanced analyses, similar to current applications in medical imaging for analyzing X-rays, MRIs, or CT scans with high precision.

"This project equips us with a foundational tool for psychiatric research. By consolidating multimodal data in a secure and sovereign environment, it paves the way for better understanding of psychiatric disorders, more accurate diagnoses, and more suitable treatments. Thanks to this collaboration with Dassault Systèmes, we are reinforcing our commitment to precision psychiatry, serving both patients and healthcare professionals," said Marion Leboyer, Executive Director of the FondaMental Foundation.

Building on this successful collaboration, Dassault Systèmes aims to expand this approach to other pathologies such as rare diseases, cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, neuroscience, and associated healthcare institutions. This vision stems from a strong conviction: to redefine the medicine of tomorrow through intelligent and secure use of health data.

"By partnering with the FondaMental Foundation, we are putting innovation at the service of mental health research-secure, compliant, and powered by the most advanced technologies. This secure Health Data Warehouse paves the way for a new collective momentum around health data, for the benefit of all. It embodies a bold ambition: to build, together, a more personalized, predictive, and human-centered medicine, driven by AI and the cloud-a true reference model for other institutions looking to engage in this transformation," said Philippe Miltin, CEO, OUTSCALE, Dassault Systèmes.

This announcement is part of Dassault Systèmes' ongoing work on mental health and psychiatric conditions. True to its vision of digital transformation for healthcare, the company is strengthening its commitment by integrating cutting-edge technologies. Among these innovations are the virtual twin in healthcare-for data modeling, simulation, and data intelligence-and MEDIDATA, for the virtualization of clinical trials. These are central to providing solutions tailored to mental health challenges, and enhancing research and treatment processes.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

About FondaMental Foundation: Innovating to Overcome Mental Illness

Created in 2007 at the initiative of the French Ministry of Research and dedicated to scientific collaboration in the field of severe mental illnesses, the FondaMental Foundation has the following missions: to advance cutting-edge research, to innovate in diagnosis and patient monitoring, to train professionals, to inform the public, and to bring together all stakeholders in the field of psychiatry. The Foundation focuses its efforts on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, treatment-resistant depression, and autism spectrum disorders, in order to provide hope-driven solutions to the scientific and medical community, patients, and their families. Recognized as a public-interest organization, the FondaMental Foundation relies on both public and private funding to promote and share French scientific knowledge internationally, achieve significant results quickly, and ultimately overcome mental illness. Discover our work at: www.fondation-fondamental.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250519590296/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73



North America

Natasha LEVANTI

natasha.levanti@3ds.com

+1 (508) 449 8097



EMEA

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21



China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com

+86 10 6536 2288



Japan

Reina YAMAGUCHI

reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com

+81 90 9325 2545



Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com

+82 2 3271 6653



India

Priyanka PANDEY

priyanka.pandey@3ds.com

+91 9886302179



FondaMental Foundation Press Contact

Agence Constance Mathilde Couderc mathilde.couderc@agence-constance.fr 07 57 68 30 62