Global leader in affordable premium furniture will integrate Dassault Systèmes' HomeByMe 3D room planning solutions into its design and sales operations, in a five-year partnership

BoConcept customers in 65 countries can express their individual style by leveraging virtual twins to configure furniture online or in stores

Omnichannel, fluid approach to shopping focuses on inspiration, personalization, collaboration, quality and efficiency throughout the customer journey

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced a five-year partnership with BoConcept, a global leader in the affordable premium furniture industry, to bring new 3D room design and product configuration experiences to BoConcept's customers in 65 countries.

BoConcept 3D renderings generated in HomeByMe by Dassault Systèmes

BoConcept will integrate Dassault Systèmes' HomeByMe 3D space planner and product configurator into its customer buying journey, merging the virtual and real worlds in a fluid approach to shopping that centers on inspiration, lifestyle, personalization, collaboration, quality and efficiency.

With HomeByMe, BoConcept responds to needs of discerning customers who value both online and in-store shopping experiences by combining endless possibilities to customize furniture to unique tastes and needs, with high-quality service that accelerates delivery. BoConcept can provide the experience and expertise of its designers in a more digital way, helping consumers create their own individual space in a journey that increases their satisfaction and accelerates BoConcept's sales.

HomeByMe solutions include a 3D room planner that vendors can easily and intuitively use to design an interior in 3D, and a web-based product configurator that both vendors and customers can use to select and modify furniture colors, materials and sizes, and view them in a high-definition virtual twin. Customers can visualize their future interior and collaborate with vendors in BoConcept's 300 stores to finalize the design and purchase of their made-to-order furniture. BoConcept can accelerate the entire process through to delivery by facilitating a closer connection with customers over their designs, eliminating time-consuming manual sales processes, and providing data to the supply chain more efficiently.

"Personalization, individual style, and expression in the home are important to our customers who seek a strong digital experience and fast delivery times," said Søren Hansen,head of IT, BoConcept. "By partnering with Dassault Systèmes, our ambition is to elevate our customers' buying journeys and show our commitment to provide them with flexible interior design services and industry-leading customization of our made-to-order furniture. HomeByMe solutions will enable us to take these furniture buying and selling experiences to a new level."

"Retailers who embrace technology that inspires customers to create their dream home lead the industry," said Annabel Chaussat, CEO, 3DVIA, Dassault Systèmes. "Virtual assets are the enabler of new products and services for end-consumers. At a time when 34% of Europeans say they want to use a configurator for their next living room furniture purchase, with HomeByMe, BoConcept can respond to this trend and position itself as a leader."

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 370,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

