BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - EHang Holdings Limited (EH), an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company, Wednesday reported net loss of RMB46.86 million or RMB0.33 per share for the fourth quarter, lower than RMB72.26 million or RMB0.58 per share loss last year, primarily helped by 190 percent growth in revenue.Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted net income of RMB36.4 million compared with adjusted loss of RMB22.1 million a year ago.Operating loss decreased to RMB55.37 million from RMB75.19 million loss in the prior year.On an adjusted basis, operating income was RMB27.9 million compared with operating loss of RMB24.9 million last year.Revenue for the quarter grew 190.2 percent to RMB164.28 million from RMB56.60 million in the previous year.For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue to be about RMB900 million, up 97 percent year-on-year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX