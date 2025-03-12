Rio Tinto has priced US$9.0 billion of fixed and floating rate SEC-registered debt securities. The bonds will be issued by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc and will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. The bond offer consists of eight tranches and the principal amount, tenor and coupon for each tranche are as follows:

US$500 million two-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 4.375% maturing in 2027

US$750 million three-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 4.500% maturing in 2028

US$500 million three-year notes priced at a floating rate coupon of Compounded SOFR plus 0.840% maturing in 2028

US$1.75 billion five-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 4.875% maturing in 2030

US$1.25 billion seven-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 5.000% maturing in 2032

US$1.75 billion ten-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 5.250% maturing in 2035

US$1.75 billion thirty-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 5.750% maturing in 2055

US$750 million forty-year notes priced at a fixed coupon of 5.875% maturing in 2065

Rio Tinto intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay debt incurred pursuant to a bridge loan facility in order to finance the acquisition of Arcadium Lithium.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LCC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as Joint Book-running Managers, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, Bank of China Limited, London Branch, China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited, CIBC World Markets Corp., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., ICBC Standard Bank Plc, Santander US Capital Markets LLC, SG Americas Securities, LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc., TD Securities (USA) LLC acted as Joint Bookrunners, DBS Bank Ltd., nabSecurities, LLC, Natixis Securities Americas LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and Westpac Banking Corporation acted as Co-Managers

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The offering to which this media release relates was made pursuant to an effective registration statement that Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited, Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc, Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Inc., Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (together, "Rio Tinto") filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Rio Tinto will file with the SEC a final prospectus supplement to the base prospectus for the offering. You can obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement, the accompanying base prospectus and the final prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained from Rio Tinto at the registered address below, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering (BNP Paribas Securities Corp. at +1 (800) 854-5674, BofA Securities, Inc. at +1 (800) 294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at +1 (800) 831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at +1 (212) 834-4533, Mizuho Securities USA LLC at +1 (866) 271-7403 and RBC Capital Markets, LLC at +1 (866) 375-6829).

