thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



12.03.2025 / 08:17 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: thyssenkrupp AG Street: thyssenkrupp Allee 1 Postal code: 45143 City: Essen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UDG16DOYUPR330

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash Settlement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 March 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.55 % 10.95 % 11.49 % 622531741 Previous notification 0.64 % 5.09 % 5.73 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007500001 3411529 0 0.55 % 0.00 % Total 3411529 0.55 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Listed Put Options 19.12.2025-18.12.2026 Until 19.12.2025-18.12.2026 2092400 0.34 % Listed Call Options 20.06.2025 20.06.2025 63100 0.01 % OTC Put Options 19.12.2025 19.12.2025 220303 0.04 % Certificates 28.03.2025- 26.06.2026 Until 28.03.2025- 26.06.2026 2587333 0.42 % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 6155296 0.99 % Total 11118432 1.79 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts For Difference 01.12.2025-11.01.2027 01.12.2025-11.01.2027 Cash 109306 0.02 % Certificates 27.06.2025 27.06.2025 Cash 6290 0 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 22518097 3.62 % OTC Call Options 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Until 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 6686503 1.07 % OTC Put Options 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Until 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 230017 0.04 % Listed Put Options 27.06.2025 Until 27.06.2025 Cash 1200 0 % Listed Call Warrants 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Until 21.03.2025-03.01.2033 Cash 5442934 0.87 % Listed Call Warrants on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 21778116 3.50 % Listed Put Warrants 21.03.2025-31.12.2049 Until 21.03.2025-31.12.2049 Cash 250454 0.04 % Total 57022917 9.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Société Générale S.A. % % % Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

11 March 2025





