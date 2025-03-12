National Energy Services Reunited Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $343.7 million, growing 11.8% year-over-year and 2.2% sequentially

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $26.8 million, growing 1,087.0% year-over-year and 30.2% on a sequential quarter basis

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)* for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $87.2 million, an increase of 9.8% year-over-year and 9.0% sequentially

Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $0.28, growing 1,300.0% year-over-year and 27.3% on a sequential quarter basis

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $229.3 million, improving 29.6% year-over-year

Free cash flow (a non-GAAP measure)* for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $124.2 million, improving 14.2% year-over-year

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR)(Nasdaq:NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today reported its financial results as of and for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024. The Company posted the following results for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Variance (in thousands except per share amounts and percentages) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Sequential Year-over-year Revenue $ 343,682 $ 336,205 $ 307,520 2.2 % 11.8 % Net income 26,837 20,618 2,261 30.2 % 1,087.0 % Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)* 28,140 28,912 23,897 (2.7 )% 17.8 % Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* 87,219 80,035 79,457 9.0 % 9.8 % Diluted EPS 0.28 0.22 0.02 27.3 % 1,300.0 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* 0.30 0.31 0.25 (3.2 )% 20.0 %

*The Company presents its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that using additional non-GAAP measures will enhance the evaluation of the profitability of the Company and its ongoing operations. Please see Tables 1, 2, 3, and 4 below for reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. The Consolidated Balance Sheets, Statements of Operations, and Statements of Cash Flows are derived from the financial statements that will be presented in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Stefan Angeli, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Despite changing market conditions and geopolitical challenges, NESR again delivered record results for the fourth quarter of 2024, today reporting revenue of $343.7 million, which was up 11.8% year-over-year and 2.2% sequentially. We also delivered record adjusted EBITDA for a three-month reporting period, posting $87.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 with margins of 25.4%, an improvement of 157 basis points from the third quarter of 2024. Revenue for the full year 2024 increased 13.6% versus 2023, resulting in the Company's best ever full year Adjusted EBITDA of $310.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins for 2024 were 23.8%, which was an improvement of 93 basis points year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.3 million and for the full year 2024, $229.3 million. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $21.2 million and for the full year 2024 was $124.2 million, driven by record collections on accounts receivable, offset partially by payments to reduce accounts payable to customary operating levels, the net of which was principally used to pay down bank debt. As a result of the record operating financial results and strong cash flow conversion, Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA remained below our annual goal for a second consecutive quarter, ending the fourth quarter of 2024 at 0.89. Diluted EPS was $0.28 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and our return on capital employed on a trailing twelve-month basis was 11.6%.

The relationships we have with our customers, the ability of our employees to deliver our services, and NESR's competitive position in the MENA region all contributed to a great 2024. I am thankful to our customers and our NESR team for another great year. While we expect the first half of 2025 to moderately subside on a sequential period basis due to geopolitics, seasonal spending patterns, and the timing of Ramadan, we remain confident in full year 2025 and believe NESR is very well positioned to serve our customers as they capitalize on new sources of demand in oil and gas in addition to renewed priorities such as security of energy supply."

Sherif Foda, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to report another stellar year of growth following a solid 2023. We've successfully expanded our geographic footprint with the establishment of additional anchor countries and maintained solid engagement with our clients as the national champion of the region. We are very excited about the recent contract awards in the drilling segment through which we can deploy our ROYA downhole drilling platform and gain share in a high-quality sector of the market that is new to us. We continue to be committed to our decarbonization segment, NEDA, and are on the path to a technological breakthrough in produced water with our largest customer. I am extremely proud of our entire team for successfully managing the business over the past couple of years, in close collaboration with our supportive customers, to achieve the remarkable growth and technology gains embedded in our strong results."

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Results

The Company had net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaling $26.8 million, an improvement of $24.6 million year-over-year. The change was largely attributable to increased activity in our principal areas and businesses of operations, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $28.1 million and included adjustments totaling $1.3 million ("Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS"), mainly related to costs associated with the restatement of our 2018-2020 financial statements, including the SEC inquiry and remediation, impairment charges from an equity method investment, partially offset by the one-time release of an uncertain tax position. A complete list of the adjusting items and the associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1 below in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income."

The Company reported $0.28 of diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted for the impact of Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP measure described in Table 1 below, for the fourth quarter of 2024, was $0.30.

Adjusted EBITDA Results

The Company generated Adjusted EBITDA of $87.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024, improving 9.8% year-over-year and 9.0% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments totaling $5.1 million ("Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA"), which are the components of Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS not related to interest, taxes, and/or depreciation and amortization. As noted above, a complete list of the adjusting items and the associated reconciliation from GAAP has been provided in Table 1. The Company posted the following results for the periods presented.

(in thousands) Quarter ended

December 31, 2024 Quarter ended

September 30, 2024 Quarter ended

December 31, 2023 Revenue $ 343,682 $ 336,205 $ 307,520 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,219 $ 80,035 $ 79,457

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents are $108.0 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $67.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $124.2 million, as compared to $108.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, due to improved operating results in 2024.

Total debt as of December 31, 2024, is $382.8 million with $128.5 million classified as short-term, as compared to $452.2 million and $120.6 million, respectively, on December 31, 2023. Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure), which is the sum of our recorded Current installments of long-term debt, Short-term borrowings and Long-term debt less Cash and cash equivalents, totaled $274.9 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $384.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Net Debt has decreased as compared to the prior period primarily due to long-term debt repayments during 2024. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to Net Debt is provided in Table 4 below, entitled "Reconciliation to Net Debt."

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In US$ thousands, except share data)

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,956 $ 67,821 Accounts receivable, net 137,265 171,269 Unbilled revenue 111,734 95,997 Service inventories 96,772 98,434 Prepaid assets 10,146 9,238 Retention withholdings 31,072 48,419 Other receivables 38,476 39,778 Other current assets 7,095 10,759 Total current assets 540,516 541,715 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 438,146 442,666 Intangible assets, net 65,696 84,304 Goodwill 645,095 645,095 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,042 31,628 Other assets 58,183 52,332 Total assets $ 1,773,678 $ 1,797,740 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 305,308 351,240 Current installments of long-term debt 68,735 71,744 Short-term borrowings 59,720 48,889 Income taxes payable 7,728 8,421 Other taxes payable 27,482 14,674 Operating lease liabilities 5,449 7,406 Other current liabilities 29,090 31,073 Total current liabilities 503,512 533,447 Long-term debt 254,387 331,565 Deferred tax liabilities 5,632 - Employee benefit liabilities 31,806 28,935 Non-current operating lease liabilities 20,843 25,145 Other liabilities 49,266 57,154 Total liabilities 865,446 976,246 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - - Common stock and additional paid in capital, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 96,045,856 and 94,996,397 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 894,293 883,865 Retained income (deficit) 13,870 (62,440 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 69 69 Total equity 908,232 821,494 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,773,678 $ 1,797,740

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In US$ thousands, except share data and per share amounts)

For the quarter-to-date period ended For the year-to-date period ended Description December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues $ 343,682 $ 307,520 $ 1,301,704 $ 1,145,915 Cost of services (284,501 ) (263,105 ) (1,093,031 ) (997,265 ) Gross profit 59,181 44,415 208,673 148,650 Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding Amortization) (10,905 ) (12,158 ) (52,195 ) (49,173 ) Amortization (4,694 ) (4,692 ) (18,774 ) (18,774 ) Operating income 43,582 27,565 137,704 80,703 Interest expense, net (9,905 ) (11,759 ) (39,881 ) (45,826 ) Other income, net (3,524 ) (7,318 ) (2,325 ) (5,031 ) Income before income tax 30,153 8,488 95,498 29,846 Income tax expense (3,316 ) (6,227 ) (19,188 ) (17,266 ) Net income $ 26,837 $ 2,261 $ 76,310 $ 12,580 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 95,955,545 94,996,397 95,472,527 94,748,324 Diluted 96,378,194 94,996,397 95,735,924 94,748,324 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.02 $ 0.80 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.02 $ 0.80 $ 0.13

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In US$ thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) / income $ 76,310 $ 12,580 $ (36,420 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) / income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 142,784 142,230 115,845 Share-based compensation expense 6,032 6,763 9,269 Loss (Gain) on disposal of assets 467 487 (60 ) Non-cash interest (income) expense (1,171 ) 1,549 8,087 Deferred tax expense / (benefit) (2,719 ) (3,753 ) (10,261 ) Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful receivables 6,636 410 8,185 Charges on obsolete service inventories 2,294 137 100 Earn-outs on business combinations - - - Impairments and other charges 5,324 7,917 - (Gain) on Buyer Stock Adjustment Amount - - (4,236 ) Other operating activities, net 327 933 837 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable 27,367 (22,971 ) (29,252 ) (Increase) decrease in unbilled revenue (15,737 ) 14,189 (1,704 ) (Increase) decrease in retention withholdings 17,347 (14,151 ) 6,837 (Increase) decrease in inventories (633 ) 11,951 (16,756 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (909 ) (8,901 ) 6,164 (Increase) decrease in other current assets 4,967 2,817 (13,711 ) (Increase) decrease in other long-term assets and liabilities (6,959 ) 16,259 6,075 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses (38,517 ) (3,365 ) 33,651 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 6,119 11,878 9,926 Net cash provided by operating activities 229,329 176,959 92,576 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (105,105 ) (68,190 ) (122,415 ) IPM investments - (16,031 ) (17,367 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 3,058 1,758 626 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - - Other investing activities (9,087 ) (1,000 ) (7,552 ) Net cash used in investing activities (111,134 ) (83,463 ) (146,708 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 4,063 11,300 3,194 Repayments of long-term debt (85,806 ) (54,763 ) (78,755 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 83,434 94,506 139,482 Repayments of short-term borrowings (72,614 ) (137,402 ) (119,165 ) Payments on capital leases (3,193 ) (2,403 ) (3,108 ) Payments on seller-provided financing for capital expenditures (3,781 ) (15,569 ) (14,443 ) Other financing activities, net (163 ) (197 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (78,060 ) (104,528 ) (72,795 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - - 8 Net increase (decrease) in cash 40,135 (11,032 ) (126,919 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 67,821 78,853 205,772 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,956 $ 67,821 $ 78,853

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In US$ thousands except per share amounts)

The Company uses and presents certain key non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business and trends, measure performance, prepare financial projections and make strategic decisions. Included in this release are discussions of earnings before interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA"), net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-core expenses ("Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Diluted EPS," respectively), as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to net income and diluted EPS, respectively, in accordance with GAAP. The Company also discusses the non-GAAP balance sheet measure of the sum of our recorded current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents ("Net Debt") in this release and provides a reconciliation to the GAAP measures of cash and cash equivalents, current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt to Net Debt. The Company also discusses Free Cash Flow reconciled to Operating Cash Flow.

The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial performance and results of operations as the Company's board of directors, management and investors use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of changes in capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), items that do not impact the ongoing operations (transaction, integration, and startup costs) and items outside the control of its management team. Similarly, Net Debt is used by management as a liquidity measure used to illustrate the Company's debt level absent variability in cash and cash equivalents, and the Company believes that the presentation of Net Debt provides useful information to investors in assessing its financial leverage. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to operating income, net income, or diluted EPS, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Net Debt also should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures of cash and cash equivalents, current installments of long-term debt, short-term borrowings, and long-term debt. Finally, Free Cash Flow is used by management as a liquidity measure to illustrate the Company's ability to produce cash that is available to be distributed in a discretionary manner, after excluding investments in capital assets. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operations or Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. You should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Table 1 - Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Diluted Net Diluted Net Diluted Income EPS Income EPS Income EPS Net Income $ 26,837 $ 0.28 $ 20,618 $ 0.22 $ 2,261 $ 0.02 Add/(Subtract): Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Costs associated with the restatement of our 2018-2020 financial statements, including the SEC inquiry and remediation 1,480 0.02 1,305 0.01 8,575 0.09 Impairments 3,741 0.04 1,583 0.02 6,991 0.07 Current expected credit loss provisions 486 0.01 652 0.01 - - Litigation provisions 340 - - - 2,500 0.03 Restructuring projects - - 4,188 0.04 - - Other write-offs (recoveries) and provisions (release of provisions) (958 ) (0.01 ) 566 0.01 3,570 0.04 Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA (1) 5,089 0.06 8,294 0.09 21,636 0.23 Add/(Subtract): Charges and Credits impacting only Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Release of uncertain tax position (3,786 ) (0.04 ) - - - - Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) 1,303 0.02 8,294 0.09 21,636 0.23 Total Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 28,140 $ 0.30 $ 28,912 $ 0.31 $ 23,897 $ 0.25

(1) In the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA included $1.5 million of costs associated with the restatement of our 2018-2020 financial statements, including the SEC inquiry and remediation, $3.7 million of Impairments primarily related to equity method investments, $0.5 million of Current expected credit loss provisions, $0.3 million of Litigation provisions, $(1.0) million of Other write-offs (recoveries) and provisions (release of provisions). In the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA included $1.3 million of costs associated with the restatement of our 2018-2020 financial statements, including the SEC inquiry and remediation, $1.6 million of Impairments of Integrated Production Management assets, $0.7 million of Current expected credit loss provisions, $4.2 million for Restructuring projects, and $0.6 million of Other write-offs (recoveries) and provisions (release of provisions). In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA included $8.6 million of costs associated with the restatement of our 2018-2020 financial statements, including the SEC inquiry and remediation, $7.0 million of Impairments primarily related to equity method investments, $2.5 million of Litigation provisions for non-employee matters, and $3.6 million of Other write-offs (recoveries) and provisions (release of provisions). (2) Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was $1.3 million inclusive of Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million, less $(3.8) related to the release of an uncertain tax position.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Net Income $ 26,837 $ 20,618 $ 2,261 Add: Income Taxes 3,316 5,291 6,227 Interest Expense, net 9,905 9,933 11,759 Depreciation and Amortization 42,072 35,899 37,574 Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA (3) 5,089 8,294 21,636 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,219 $ 80,035 $ 79,457

(3) Total Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA are described in Table 1 above. Charges and Credits impacting Adjusted EBITDA exclude items related to interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization.

Table 3 - Reconciliation of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to Free Cash Flow

Year ended December 31, 2024 Year ended December 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 229,329 $ 176,959 Less: Capital expenditures (105,105 ) (68,190 ) Free cash flow $ 124,224 $ 108,769

Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended Year ended December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 46,260 $ 70,788 $ 42,661 $ 69,620 $ 229,329 Less: Capital expenditures (25,052 ) (27,355 ) (14,290 ) (38,408 ) (105,105 ) Free cash flow $ 21,208 $ 43,433 $ 28,371 $ 31,212 $ 124,224

Table 4 - Reconciliation to Net Debt

As of December 31, 2024 As of September 30, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Current installments of long-term debt $ 68,735 $ 70,546 $ 71,744 Short-term borrowings 59,720 54,587 48,889 Long-term debt 254,387 284,183 331,565 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (107,956 ) (118,169 ) (67,821 ) Net Debt $ 274,886 $ 291,147 $ 384,377

