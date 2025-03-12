Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj: Wulff renews its organization in Finland

12.3.2025 11:00:00 EET | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Inside information

INSIDER INFORMATION | MARCH 12, 2025 AT 11.00 A.M.

Wulff Group Plc is implementing an organizational restructuring within its Products for Work Environments Segment in Finland to ensure operational efficiency and competitiveness in a changing market environment. The reorganization supports optimal resource allocation and streamlines operational models, enabling the company to respond more flexibly to customer needs and market shifts.

As part of the restructuring, Wulff will initiate change negotiations, affecting 60 employees. The estimated reduction need is up to nine (9) employees. The company estimates that these measures will enhance operational efficiency and have a positive annual impact of approximately EUR 0.7 million on the company's profitability.

WULFF GROUP PLC'S CEO ELINA RAHKONEN:

"As a solution-oriented sales company, it is essential for us to focus our resources where they have the most significant impact on customer experience and its continuous improvement. Streamlining our operations strengthens our foundation for sustainable growth and long-term competitiveness."

In Espoo on March 12, 2025

WULFF GROUP PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information

CEO Elina Rahkonen

tel: +358 40 647 1444

e-mail: elina.rahkonen@wulff.fi

