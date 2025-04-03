Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj: Wulff updates its strategy and financial targets - growth one interaction at a time

3.4.2025 09:00:01 EEST | Wulff-Yhtiöt Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Wulff Group Plc's Board of Directors has confirmed the company's updated strategy and financial targets for 2025-2030. At the core of the growth strategy are profitability and sustainability. The focus is on growth especially in the company's Worklife Services Segment. The company's staff leasing and consulting businesses have strong potential for robust organic growth. The growth is accelerated by M&A, especially in Wulff's accounting business.

"In the Products for Work Environments Segment, we have long been the leading company in our industry and the most recognized brand. The company's growth strategy has proven successful in a changing and, in recent years, even exceptionally challenging operating environment. Our transformation towards efficiently scalable service businesses brings significant momentum to our overall operations.

The Wulff Works staff leasing team has been built around an attractive leadership, consisting of the industry's top professionals. The team has a proven track record in business growth and customer-oriented success. The accounting services sector offers Wulff a vibrant growth market-it is stable, continuously evolving, and critical to the daily operations of businesses. With digitalization and the growing need for outsourcing, the demand for high-quality and flexible financial management services is constantly increasing.

As part of our spring strategy work, we clarified our values and what is important in our company culture. We have sharpened our focus areas, particularly to drive further sales growth and improve profitability. We believe we can achieve our goals by focusing on continuous development of the customer experience, leveraging digital solutions, pursuing sustainable growth, and making carefully considered, strategy-supporting acquisitions.

Determined efforts continue across all our business areas and markets in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. We expect the updated growth strategy to translate into positive developments in net sales, profitability, and shareholder value in practice," says Elina Rahkonen, CEO of Wulff Group Plc.

Wulff's goal is to grow together with customers and partners who share the company's values: customer experience, trust, entrepreneurship, and renewal. By acting in line with its values and working purposefully, Wulff believes it will achieve its objectives.

The company's new targets for the strategy period are:

• Net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030

• Comparable operating profit of EUR 20 million in 2030

• Growing dividend per share.

Wulff's goal is to make the world and working life better - one interaction at a time.

The focus areas of the updated growth strategy are the customer, humanity, and sustainable growth. By concentrating on these constructive forces, we offer our customers and partners the opportunity to grow with us - sustainably, profitably, and on a shared stage of success where every interaction is valuable. Wulff's CEO Elina Rahkonen presents the strategy at the Annual General Meeting on April 3, 2025.

In Espoo on April 3, 2025

WULFF GROUP PLC

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Further information

CEO Elina Rahkonen

tel: +358 40 647 1444

e-mail: elina.rahkonen@wulff.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Key media

www.wulff.fi/en

What Wulff?

Worklife services ranging from staff leasing solutions to consulting and accounting services, products for work environments to workplace, remote and mobile work, as well as exhibitions, event services, and commercial interior design. We deliver also Canon printing and document management services. Founded in 1890, Wulff operates, in addition to Finland, in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and its net sales in 2024 were EUR 102.8 million. Focusing on sustainable products, services, and operations, Wulff aims for profitable growth and net sales of EUR 230 million in 2030.