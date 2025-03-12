Nanexa AB: Nanexa doses first patient in the 30 mg dose group in the Phase I study with NEX-22

Nanexa AB announces today that the first patient has been dosed in the 30 mg dose group in the ongoing Phase I study with NEX-22, the company's one-month formulation of liraglutide.

The ongoing Phase I study evaluates the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of NEX-22, which uses Nanexa's patented PharmaShell® technology to enable a controlled release of the drug over one month. Previous results from the study have shown promising safety and pharmacokinetic data, paving the way for this dose escalation.

'Dosing patients with a 30 mg dose in our first Phase I study gives us a head start going into the next study,' says David Westberg, CEO of Nanexa. 'It is another step forward in our quest to develop innovative and long-acting treatments for patients with type 2 diabetes.'

Nanexa looks forward to sharing additional data and insights from the study as they become available.

