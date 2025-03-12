Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.03.2025
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
WKN: A2JA78 | ISIN: SE0007074166 | Ticker-Symbol: 40M
Frankfurt
12.03.25
09:21 Uhr
0,093 Euro
+0,001
+0,65 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2025 08:40 Uhr
24 Leser
Nanexa AB: Nanexa doses first patient in the 30 mg dose group in the Phase I study with NEX-22

Finanznachrichten News

Nanexa AB announces today that the first patient has been dosed in the 30 mg dose group in the ongoing Phase I study with NEX-22, the company's one-month formulation of liraglutide.

The ongoing Phase I study evaluates the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of NEX-22, which uses Nanexa's patented PharmaShell® technology to enable a controlled release of the drug over one month. Previous results from the study have shown promising safety and pharmacokinetic data, paving the way for this dose escalation.

'Dosing patients with a 30 mg dose in our first Phase I study gives us a head start going into the next study,' says David Westberg, CEO of Nanexa. 'It is another step forward in our quest to develop innovative and long-acting treatments for patients with type 2 diabetes.'

Nanexa looks forward to sharing additional data and insights from the study as they become available.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)
Phone: +46 70 942 83 03
Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se
www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is a pharmaceutical company developing injectable drug products based on the proprietary and innovative drug delivery system PharmaShell® - the high drug load delivery system enabling the next generation long-acting injectables through atomic layer precision. Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

