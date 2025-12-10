Nanexa AB: Nanexa and Moderna enter into license and option agreement for the development of PharmaShell-based products

The agreement covers the development of up to five undisclosed compounds. Nanexa will receive an upfront payment of USD 3 million and is entitled to up to USD 500 million in potential milestone payments as well as a tiered single-digit royalty on product sales.

Nanexa AB (publ), a leader in long-acting injectable drug delivery solutions, has today announced the signing of a license and option agreement with Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA). Under the agreement, Moderna receives a license to use Nanexa's proprietary PharmaShell® drug delivery platform with its first selected compound and holds options to obtain licenses for up to four additional compounds.

As part of the agreement, Nanexa will receive an upfront payment of USD 3 million. The collaboration aims to assess the potential of the PharmaShell® technology to enhance the release profile of Moderna's selected compounds.

If Moderna exercises its options for additional compounds following preclinical evaluation, each option would trigger a pre-negotiated license. The overall deal structure includes development and commercial milestone payments to Nanexa of up to a total of USD 500 million, as well as a tiered single-digit royalty on future product sales.

"We are excited to partner with Moderna, a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicines, to explore the potential of our PharmaShell® platform and to support the development of improved products for Moderna," said David Westberg, CEO of Nanexa. "This agreement underscores the versatility of PharmaShell and its potential to address key challenges in the delivery of advanced biologics."

The PharmaShell® technology, based on atomic layer deposition (ALD), enables precise encapsulation of active pharmaceutical ingredients, offering tailored release profiles and improved product stability. Nanexa's business model combines internal product development with strategic partnerships and technology licensing to leading pharmaceutical companies.

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 942 83 03

Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se

www.nanexa.com

Richard Hayhurst - Co-founder, 59 North Communications

Phone: +447711 821527

Email: richard.hayhurst@59north.bio

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.

Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

