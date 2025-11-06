Nanexa AB: Nanexa publishes interim report for January-September 2025

We have progressed with the optimization of our GLP-1 formulations, extended an existing commercial partnership, received approval for a PharmaShell patent application in Japan and submitted three new patent applications.

Significant events during the third quarter 2025

In August, Nanexa announced the signing of an extension of a feasibility agreement with a major pharmaceutical company to investigate the use of Nanexa's proprietary PharmaShell platform for a specific drug with current yearly sales exceeding 1 billion USD.

In September, Nanexa announced a key patent application has been granted in Japan. The patented invention concerns a specific structure in the shell used in its PharmaShell platform.

Significant events after the end of the period

In October, Nanexa announced that the company is changing its Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.

In October, Nanexa announced that the company has been selected as a finalist in the Drug Delivery Technology category by the renowned industry publication Fierce Life Sciences.

Financial overview

1 July - 30 September 2025

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 477 (6,434)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -11,983 (-4,550)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -12,538 (-4,438)

Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.08 (-0.03)

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK -15,483 (-12,302)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 24,779 (29,009)

1 January - 30 September 2025

Turnover amounted to: TSEK 6,059 (19,844)

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to: TSEK -25,433 (-14,037)

Profit after tax amounted to: TSEK -27,424 (-13,273)

Earnings per share amounted to: SEK -0.18 (-0.10)

Cash flow for the period amounted to: TSEK 14,488 (-36,160)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period: TSEK 24,779 (29,009)

Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

Report commentary, 6 November at 10:00am CET

A live commentary with CEO David Westberg will take place on November 6 at 10:00am via Infront Direkt Studios and viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions via chat. The presentation will be held in Swedish.

For additional information, please contact:

David Westberg - CEO, Nanexa AB (publ)

Phone: +46 70 942 83 03

Email: david.westberg@nanexa.se

www.nanexa.com

The company's Certified Adviser is Tapper Partners AB.

About Nanexa AB (publ)

Nanexa is bringing the control, precision and versatility of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) technology to drug formulation. The company's proprietary PharmaShell® platform is a unique drug delivery system that enables a high drug load, thus low injection volume, creating a new generation of 'super generic' formulations that will provide greater convenience and reduce costs in the treatment of conditions such as metabolic diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity, hematology/oncology, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatry, and many others.

Nanexa develops its own products and also has collaboration agreements with several pharma companies, among others Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca.

Nanexa's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (NANEXA).

