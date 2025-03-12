Nextech3D.ai a Canadian Company is Unaffected by U.S. Trump Tariffs, Ensuring Uninterrupted Service for Customers and Investors

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leader in AI-powered 3D modeling solutions for Amazon in e-commerce, announces that despite recent changes in U.S. trade policies and the imposition of tariffs by President Trump, Nextech3D.ai assures its customers and investors that its goods and services will remain unaffected. While the company is domiciled in Canada, its operations, supply chain, and service offerings will not be impacted by these tariffs.

Nextech3D.ai specializes in the creation of digital goods, including high-quality 3D models for eCommerce, advanced digital mapping solutions, and an AI-powered suite for product photography. These innovative solutions help businesses enhance their online presence, streamline workflows, and provide immersive digital experiences and are not part of the current tariffs.

"After receiving many questions from both investors and customers we felt obliged to publicly state that our commitment to delivering high-quality products and services to our customers remains unchanged," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "We have strategically structured our supply chain and business model to ensure stability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, regardless of external trade fluctuations, although we will evaluate the future as it unfolds".

Nextech3D.ai continues to prioritize its customers and investors by maintaining competitive pricing and uninterrupted service. With a global strategy and operations, the company is well-positioned to navigate shifting global trade dynamics without passing on additional costs to consumers.

By proactively addressing concerns from both customers and investors, Nextech3D.ai reaffirms its strong market position and commitment to long-term growth and innovation.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai and CSM.ai .

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:1SS) is a leading provider of AI-powered 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions for e-commerce, advertising, and digital marketing. The company leverages artificial intelligence to create photorealistic 3D models at scale, helping businesses enhance their online presence and customer engagement.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to

https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire