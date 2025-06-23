Nextech3D.ai: Nextech's Map Dynamics Unveils Aggressive Growth Roadmap With Major Platform Upgrade Featuring AWS Integration, 95% Margins, Key Sales Hires

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading provider of immersive event and eCommerce technology, is pleased to announce a major upgrade to its flagship event platform, Map Dynamics. This strategic update includes a full migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS), significant new feature rollouts, Strategic Sales Hires, Targeting New Verticals, including music festivals, food and wine expos, and large-scale public shows as well as AI generated matchmaking.

"We've spent the last year upgrading Map Dynamics into a true growth engine with scalable infrastructure, robust margins, and a powerful roadmap," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "As we expand into new markets and launch AI-powered features, we are unlocking new revenue and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders alike."

AWS Cloud Migration

Now fully hosted on AWS, Map Dynamics delivers enterprise-grade performance, faster load times, and seamless scalability for events of all sizes-from trade shows and expos to major public festivals.

95% Gross Margins and Scalable SaaS Mode l

With automated delivery, low overhead, and recurring license revenue, Map Dynamics operates with gross profit margins exceeding 95%, underscoring its role as a high-value, high-efficiency business unit within Nextech3D.ai.

Strategic Sales Hire Targeting New Verticals

Nextech3D.ai has recently hired a veteran sales executive with deep experience in the events industry and an existing book of business. This hire will accelerate entry into lucrative new markets, including music festivals, food and wine expos, and large-scale public shows-segments that are ideal for Map D's flexible white-label architecture.

Growth Roadmap and New Revenue-Generating Features

To expand its customer value and market reach, Map Dynamics is actively building and deploying a suite of next-generation platform features, including:

AI-powered Matchmaking & Recommendations

Intelligent networking tools to connect attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors in real time.

Integrated Ticketing & On-Site Badging

Fully embedded ticket sales, badge printing, and tiered access solutions for seamless check-in.

Attendee Tracking & Analytics

Real-time heatmaps, engagement metrics, and post-event reports for organizers and sponsors.

In-App Lead Retrieval

Exhibitor tools for effortless scanning and follow-up-driving ROI for sponsors.

Interactive Event Navigation

Mobile maps with wayfinding to guide attendees, highlight sponsors, and enhance experiences.

These innovations position Map Dynamics as a full-stack solution for modern event operations, creating new subscription and usage-based revenue streams while deepening customer retention.

Shareholder Value Through Platform Expansion

With hundreds of existing clients, robust margins, and a modular roadmap focused on monetizable features, Map Dynamics is poised to become a category leader in event technology. These advancements support Nextech3D.ai's broader strategy of building high-margin, recurring revenue software businesses that drive

The company has issued 7,150,000 stock options under its existing plan priced at .04/share with a 2 year vesting period to its employees.

About Map Dynamics

Map Dynamics, a product of Nextech3D.ai, is a white-labeled, cloud-based platform for floor plan mapping, ticketing, sponsor and exhibitor sales, mobile engagement, and lead capture. Trusted by hundreds of event organizers, it delivers power, simplicity, and profitability at scale.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a pioneer in AI-generated 3D models and immersive product media. Through platforms like Toggle3D.ai and FOTOgpt.ai, the company offers cutting-edge visualization solutions for e-commerce, digital marketing, and spatial computing. With proprietary AI pipelines and scalable infrastructure, Nextech3D.ai enables brands to transform 2D images into high-quality 3D models and digital experiences at unmatched efficiency.

