Allianz will continue as the worldwide insurance partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games French Alps 2030 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Brisbane 2032.

Allianz will help deliver multi-sports competitions uniting athletes and billions of fans in its core markets.

Benefits for people, business, brand: The Paris 2024 Games demonstrated the value of supporting the Olympic and Paralympic vision for Allianz.

Faster, Higher, Stronger Together: Following the unique Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Allianz and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced today that they will extending their Worldwide Olympic Paralympic Partnership (TOP Partnership) for four more years until 2032.

As the Official Worldwide Insurance Partner, Allianz will support the Olympic and Paralympic Movements for an additional Games cycle, which includes the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games French Alps 2030 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Brisbane 2032 (Australia), uniting athletes and billions of fans in peaceful competition in the company's 70 markets around the world. Allianz manages risks, provides protection for organizers, participants and spectators, and supports athletes through mentoring and career opportunities. The 2030 and 2032 Games will take place in two of Allianz's core markets, France and Australia, which contributed more than 10% of the operating profit of Allianz in 2024.

Allianz, one of the world's leading insurers and the strongest insurance brand, has been the Official Worldwide Insurance Partner to the Olympic Movement since 2021 supporting the preparation and delivery of Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA 2028. Allianz has also supported the International Paralympic Committee since 2006, becoming a "Worldwide Paralympic Partner" in 2021. The partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements complements Allianz's "Power of Unity" program which helps bring individuals and organizations together to foster inclusive prosperity through togetherness, connection and common understanding.

Paris 2024: Record viewership

A record 84% of the potential global audience followed the Olympic Games Paris 2024 according to independent research conducted on the IOC's behalf. This equates to around five billion people and means that more than half of the world's population followed the inspirational achievements of the Olympic athletes and the cohesive magic of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games were the biggest and best yet, setting a new benchmark for all future Games editions. They brought together a record 169 competing delegations and 4,400 athletes and were broadcast by 225 Media Rights Holders, more than ever before. Highlighting the growing global appeal of the Paralympic Games, the number of live TV hours viewed, excluding the host market, increased by 83% compared to Tokyo 2020.

Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte said: "The Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 inspired the world as well as our employees, customers and business partners, elevating and uniting people through sport. We also saw very positive benefits for our business and the Allianz brand. We are therefore delighted particularly against the backdrop of an increasingly divided world to extend this successful partnership through 2032 and continue our support for the unifying spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements."

IOC President Thomas Bach said: "We are delighted that following the success of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, we will extend our partnership with Allianz for another four years. Allianz is a world leader in its industry and believes in the Olympic vision of building a better world through sport, and supports our commitment to athletes around the world. Now more than ever the world needs the power of sports to unite people. The IOC and Allianz share this vision and this is why we consider our partnership more important than ever.

Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), said: "Allianz's journey with the IPC began in 2006 and our partnership and joint passion for making the world a better place has grown stronger each and every day, having a tremendous impact across the Paralympic Movement. We are greatly looking forward to our partnership with Allianz surpassing a quarter of a century with the extension of this agreement through to 2032. It gives us even more confidence in what we can achieve together in the future to make for a more inclusive world through Para sport."

Jirí Kejval, Chair of the IOC's Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission, said: "Allianz is a great supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements. The company has built a world leading business founded on trust, which underlines the importance of the trust and commitment Allianz has placed in our partnership. We are very proud to be working together with Allianz until 2032."

People, business, brand

At the recent Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Allianz played a multi-faceted role, providing comprehensive insurance coverage, strong support for athletes, and campaigns in more than 60 markets around the world that connected employees, customers, business partners and fans to the shared vision of building a better world through sport.

As the global insurance partner, Allianz helped ensuring the smooth and secure delivery of the Games, protecting athletes, fans and the many actors of the sports ecosystem from start to finish often through 'intangible' solutions and services across 15 lines of business. Allianz rolled out a comprehensive medical assistance program for 155,000 athletes, staff, volunteers and members of the Olympic and Paralympic family, provided ticket cancellation insurance for fans and delivered property and liability coverage for many sports venues.

Through its global "Get Ready for the Best" campaign focused on the importance of preparation through various market activities and digital campaigns across more than 60 countries, Allianz fostered a deep connection with the Olympic spirit and engaged new target groups. Since the partnership began in 2021, awareness of the partnership among consumers has increased by double-digit percentage points. This has supported performance on key brand-related metrics such as brand likeability and purchase consideration. Allianz's brand value has been estimated at 23.8 billion USD according to Interbrand.

Allianz runs a dedicated athlete support program, Team Allianz, comprising over 100 athletes across the globe. This includes a year-round mentoring Buddy Program and financial literacy initiatives that help athletes manage sports, personal finance and their professional careers. Allianz also leads the MoveNow Program, encouraging young people globally to stay active by providing access and opportunities.

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with around 128 million* private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 776 billion euros** on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.9 trillion euros** of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2024, over 156,000 employees achieved a total business volume of 179.8 billion euros and an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros for the group.

Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

**As of December 31, 2024.

About the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organization made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organizations at all levels around the world.

About the International Paralympic Committee (IPC)

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the global governing body of the Paralympic Movement and is based in Bonn, Germany.Founded in 1989 as an international non-profit organisation, we aim to be athlete-centered and membership-focused in all our endeavors. The IPC's vision is to make for an inclusive world through Para sport, while our mission is to lead the Paralympic Movement, oversee the delivery of the Paralympic Games and support members to enable Para athletes to achieve sporting excellence.

