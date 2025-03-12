Intelligent Protection Management Corp. to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings results conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. CEO Jason Katz and CFO Kara Jenny will discuss the Company's results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and address stockholder questions submitted in advance of the conference call.

As previously disclosed, in January 2025, the Company completed its acquisition of Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc. ("NTS") from NewtekOne, Inc. and the sale of its "Paltalk", "Camfrog" and "Vumber" applications and certain assets and liabilities related to such applications to Meteor Mobile Holdings, Inc. The financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 to be discussed on the conference call relate to the Company's business prior to such transactions.

The details for the conference call can be found below.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Dial-In Phone Numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 762785

Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2856/52178

Replay:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52178

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to nyc@clearthink.capital prior to the call. Intelligent Protection Management Corp. will do its best to answer all questions.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT MANAGEMENT PROTECTION CORP. (Nasdaq: IPM)

Intelligent Management Protection Corp. ("IPM") is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. Our other products include ManyCam. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: general business and economic conditions globally; industry trends; competition; changes in government and other regulation; changes in political and economic stability; disruptions in business operations due to reorganization activities; interest rate and currency fluctuations; the inability of the Company to realize successfully any anticipated synergy benefits of its acquisition of NTS; the inability of the Company to integrate successfully the operations of NTS; fluctuations and volatility in the Company's stock price; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the ability of the Company to maintain customer and partner relationships; and the timing and market acceptance of new service offerings. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@ipm.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

917-658-7878

