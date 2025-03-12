WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Wednesday announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Dicker Data, an IT services and IT consulting firm, offering CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform to the latter's customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand or ANZ.Through this agreement, Dicker Data is committed to bringing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its partner base serving enterprise, SMB and mid-market organizations across ANZ against advanced threats.CrowdStrike expects the deal to accelerate its partner-first go-to-market strategy, and unlock new opportunities for mid-market partners in the region.In the pre-market hours, CrowdStrike's stock is trading at $335.93, up 1.87 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX