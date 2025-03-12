SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) said Jackson Square Aviation has placed a firm order for 50 A320neo Family aircraft, which is JSA's first direct order with Airbus. JSA is part of the Mitsubishi HC Capital Group, a global leasing company based in Japan and publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business said, 'Jackson Square Aviation has an impressive client base and we welcome its decision to become part of the Airbus family. After a thorough evaluation, JSA's selection of the Airbus A320neo adds the leading single aisle aircraft family with outstanding performance and passenger comfort to its portfolio of aircraft for its airlines.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX