Miata Metals Corp: Miata Metals Begins 10,000 Meter Diamond Drill Program at the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 10,000 metre diamond core drilling program at the Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname ("Sela Creek").

The Company is currently testing the Stranger target, one of the main prospects within the central mineralized corridor at Sela Creek.

Highlights:

A zone of shearing with intense veining and silicification is being drill-tested at depth at the Stranger target, where surface sampling has yielded positive results over a significant area in 2024 and 2025.

The Company intends to drill three holes at Stranger and will subsequently move to the Puma and Golden Hand targets.

Miata's mineralized grab samples from the Stranger target occur within an approximately 30 m wide zone of intense shearing, alteration, and veining.



"The Company has hit a major milestone with the commencement of the drill program," stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata. "We have started testing the Stranger target, one of several high-priority targets that has consistently yielded promising gold values since we began sampling it in 2024. Given that mineralization in saprolite is in-situ, we are confident that sampling to date should continue at depth. As the drilling ramps up, we plan to bring in additional exploration crews to keep building up our pipeline of drill targets. Commencement of drilling on Sela Creek has been a substantial effort, especially on our timeline, and we could not have done it without an excellent and dedicated in-country team and a supportive local community. We now look forward to receiving feedback on our targets through the drill-core and most importantly, testing our predictive vein model on the project through the drill bit."





Figure 1. Drill rig and crew operating at the Stranger target on the Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname.

Operations Update

The crew from Major Drilling is now drill testing the Stranger target, with drill pads prepared to move to the Puma and Golden Hand target thereafter. Camp construction continues to accelerate. The goal at the Miata camp on Sela Creek is a camp capacity of 35 people to be able to expand the program to accommodate multiple drills as needed.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

*Investors are cautioned that grab samples are inherently selective and serve to prove the presence of mineralization only.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET). is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project in Suriname and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project in Suriname. Miata also holds an additional option to acquire a full 100% interest in Sela Creek, and an option to earn 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Property in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The Company continuously evaluates opportunities to acquire interest in additional prospective exploration stage mineral properties.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

+1 778 488 9754

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the scope and timing of the Company's drilling programs. The words "expected", "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward- looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b97e6a4-02aa-456e-9718-83d1db3c5f37