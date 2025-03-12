Wesco International: Wesco Partners With Chicagoland Habitat For Humanity To Support Veterans

Wesco, as an inaugural sponsor of Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity, has provided support for the home repair collaboration that transforms lives and builds brighter futures.

For 12 years, Roy served his country with honor and resilience. As a U.S. Army mechanic during Operation Desert Storm, he kept vehicles running smoothly in the harshest conditions, ensuring his fellow soldiers stayed safe and mobile. Those years shaped him - teaching him the value of discipline, precision, and unwavering commitment. After his military service, Roy transitioned to civilian life, using his technical and security skills to continue supporting military personnel. He settled in North Chicago, Illinois, and for 28 years, his house became a home - a place of laughter, love, and memories shared with his family.

But as the years passed, Roy's home began to show signs of wear and tear. The floor in his kitchen started to cave in, leaks became a constant worry, and the bathroom was no longer functional for his needs. Most concerning of all, safely entering and exiting his home became a challenge. The once-comforting walls of his sanctuary began to feel like obstacles, threatening his safety and independence.

That's when Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity stepped in to help restore more than just his house - they helped restore his peace of mind.

A team of dedicated volunteers got to work, transforming Roy's home with essential renovations:

A ramp installation now allows Roy to enter and exit his home safely and with ease. No longer does he have to worry about stumbling or falling.

A complete kitchen remodel resolved persistent leaks and fixed the caving floor. What was once a hazardous area is now a space where Roy and his family can gather, cook, and share meals without fear or discomfort.

An accessible bathroom renovation made daily routines more manageable, restoring his dignity and independence.

As the final touches were completed, Roy looked around his restored home, his eyes welling with tears of gratitude. It wasn't just the physical repairs that meant so much to him - it was the renewed sense of security and stability. After years of giving to his country, Roy could now live safely and comfortably in the home he has cherished for nearly three decades.

This transformation was made possible through the dedication of Habitat for Humanity to critical home repairs in the Chicagoland region. Lake-McHenry Habitat for Humanity restored more than just walls and floors-they helped restore hope and dignity to a veteran who has given so much.

Habitat is proud to support veterans like Roy who have given so much to our country, ensuring they have a safe and comfortable place to call home.

Learn more about Wesco's commitments to make a positive and lasting impact within the communities where our employees work and reside here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire