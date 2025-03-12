T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-end Assets Under Management For February 2025

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.63 trillion as of February 28, 2025. Preliminary net outflows for February 2025 were $4.7 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2025, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

2/28/2025

1/31/2025

12/31/2024













Equity

$ 827

$ 854

$ 830 Fixed income, including money market

192

190

188 Multi-asset

555

553

536 Alternatives

53

53

53 Total assets under management

$ 1,627

$ 1,650

$ 1,607

Target date retirement portfolios

$ 494

$ 492

$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.63 trillion in assets under management as of February 28, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group