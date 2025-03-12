Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 12
12 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 670.930p. The highest price paid per share was 676.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 665.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 525,202,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 782,887,734. Rightmove holds 10,964,130 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
741
666.800
16:03:20
218
666.600
16:03:19
375
666.600
16:03:19
375
666.600
16:03:15
133
666.600
16:01:22
456
666.600
16:01:22
596
667.200
16:00:45
531
665.800
15:59:33
179
666.200
15:59:00
294
666.200
15:59:00
45
666.200
15:59:00
41
666.200
15:59:00
641
665.200
15:57:33
676
665.400
15:56:15
134
665.600
15:55:07
421
665.600
15:55:07
884
666.000
15:54:11
615
666.400
15:52:35
146
666.400
15:52:35
44
666.600
15:52:12
41
666.600
15:52:12
48
666.600
15:52:12
46
666.600
15:52:12
47
666.600
15:52:12
43
666.600
15:52:12
24
666.600
15:52:12
23
666.600
15:51:24
42
666.600
15:51:09
42
666.600
15:51:09
43
666.600
15:51:09
49
666.600
15:51:09
46
666.600
15:51:09
40
666.600
15:51:09
47
666.600
15:51:09
40
666.600
15:51:09
42
666.600
15:50:44
41
667.000
15:49:01
42
667.000
15:49:01
573
667.000
15:49:00
342
667.000
15:47:45
230
667.000
15:47:45
604
667.600
15:46:41
569
667.600
15:44:16
340
667.800
15:44:09
44
667.800
15:44:09
66
667.800
15:44:09
563
667.800
15:41:24
169
667.800
15:39:23
44
667.800
15:39:23
47
667.800
15:39:23
370
667.800
15:39:23
544
668.000
15:39:23
79
668.000
15:39:23
47
668.200
15:39:22
44
668.200
15:39:22
45
668.200
15:39:12
47
668.200
15:39:12
48
668.200
15:39:12
44
668.200
15:39:12
46
668.200
15:39:12
46
668.200
15:39:12
41
668.200
15:39:02
48
668.200
15:39:02
49
668.200
15:38:56
47
668.200
15:38:56
388
667.000
15:36:55
182
667.000
15:36:55
622
667.000
15:36:55
643
667.000
15:35:19
598
667.000
15:33:27
170
667.400
15:32:45
475
667.400
15:32:45
649
666.400
15:30:42
472
666.800
15:30:19
65
666.800
15:30:19
741
666.800
15:28:06
477
667.200
15:28:06
1646
667.200
15:28:06
55
666.200
15:23:42
629
666.600
15:20:55
487
667.000
15:19:48
84
667.000
15:19:48
138
667.200
15:19:12
635
667.200
15:19:12
550
666.400
15:16:50
551
666.800
15:16:05
575
667.600
15:14:30
573
668.000
15:14:16
561
668.000
15:14:16
36
668.000
15:14:16
582
667.800
15:12:34
623
666.600
15:10:56
34
666.600
15:10:56
621
666.600
15:10:56
640
666.200
15:08:43
808
666.400
15:08:10
528
665.200
15:04:25
51
665.200
15:04:25
411
665.200
15:03:16
241
665.200
15:03:16
621
665.400
15:02:35
596
666.600
15:00:17
223
666.800
14:59:05
268
666.800
14:59:05
44
666.800
14:59:05
48
666.800
14:59:05
564
666.800
14:59:05
546
667.000
14:58:00
631
667.200
14:56:09
723
667.600
14:56:00
615
668.000
14:55:02
618
668.000
14:55:02
113
666.800
14:51:55
481
666.800
14:51:55
658
666.600
14:49:45
598
666.800
14:49:45
652
667.000
14:48:18
566
666.600
14:46:55
716
666.600
14:46:55
735
667.000
14:45:00
591
667.400
14:43:43
620
667.600
14:40:44
637
667.800
14:40:43
612
667.800
14:39:31
564
668.800
14:37:15
67
669.200
14:36:15
538
669.200
14:36:15
592
669.400
14:35:10
534
669.400
14:33:57
428
669.800
14:32:18
186
669.800
14:32:18
106
670.800
14:31:22
234
670.800
14:31:22
316
670.800
14:31:22
623
670.800
14:31:22
803
671.200
14:31:00
539
671.400
14:30:58
122
671.200
14:30:03
346
671.600
14:29:47
741
671.600
14:29:47
310
671.600
14:29:47
585
669.400
14:25:09
579
669.400
14:23:10
460
669.600
14:21:54
106
669.600
14:21:54
583
670.000
14:21:42
594
670.400
14:19:47
61
670.600
14:19:45
600
670.600
14:19:45
1993
670.600
14:19:45
368
670.600
14:19:45
587
669.600
14:13:45
251
669.800
14:13:36
632
669.800
14:13:36
568
669.800
14:13:36
46
669.800
14:13:36
1040
669.800
14:11:35
627
668.600
14:08:12
543
669.000
14:07:27
77
669.000
14:07:27
557
669.000
14:06:56
52
669.000
14:06:53
200
668.800
14:06:27
58
668.800
14:06:27
644
668.200
14:03:11
634
668.400
14:02:24
574
668.400
14:01:44
13
668.600
14:01:10
158
668.600
14:01:10
300
668.600
14:01:10
90
668.600
14:01:10
81
668.600
14:01:10
35
668.400
14:00:18
105
668.400
14:00:18
71
668.400
14:00:18
112
668.400
14:00:18
88
668.400
14:00:18
66
668.400
14:00:18
100
668.400
14:00:18
74
668.400
14:00:18
537
668.400
13:59:05
79
668.400
13:59:05
139
668.200
13:55:51
506
668.200
13:55:51
621
668.000
13:54:34
812
668.600
13:53:30
612
668.600
13:53:30
588
668.600
13:53:30
66
668.000
13:50:49
483
668.000
13:50:49
540
668.400
13:49:07
14
668.400
13:49:07
34
668.400
13:48:42
544
669.400
13:48:08
419
669.600
13:48:03
228
669.600
13:48:03
594
670.000
13:47:05
29
670.000
13:47:05
715
670.000
13:47:05
601
670.200
13:46:03
630
669.800
13:44:25
309
669.800
13:42:55
332
669.800
13:42:55
586
669.800
13:42:55
585
669.600
13:40:28
611
669.600
13:39:55
546
669.800
13:38:22
124
670.600
13:36:50
43
670.600
13:36:50
227
670.600
13:36:50
239
670.600
13:36:50
33
670.600
13:36:50
553
670.600
13:36:50
638
671.000
13:35:45
648
671.600
13:33:25
613
672.000
13:33:05
588
672.200
13:33:00
363
672.200
13:32:15
294
672.200
13:32:15
656
672.600
13:30:01
651
672.600
13:30:01
600
672.600
13:25:32
22
672.600
13:25:32
624
672.400
13:22:46
566
672.600
13:22:25
79
672.600
13:22:25
7
673.400
13:18:06
600
673.400
13:18:06
596
673.400
13:15:45
604
673.400
13:13:00
707
673.600
13:10:41
633
673.800
13:10:23
602
674.400
13:09:10
634
673.800
13:05:37
605
674.000
13:05:35
696
673.400
13:03:33
228
673.800
13:02:56
43
673.800
13:02:56
47
673.800
13:02:56
465
673.600
13:02:56
722
673.600
13:02:56
5
673.600
13:02:56
544
673.800
12:58:06
571
673.800
12:55:44
10
674.000
12:53:08
11
674.000
12:53:08
534
674.000
12:53:08
632
674.600
12:48:44
317
674.200
12:43:33
219
674.200
12:43:33
645
674.200
12:43:33
628
674.600
12:37:17
636
675.400
12:34:14
187
675.400
12:34:14
438
675.400
12:34:14
621
675.400
12:34:14
165
675.600
12:33:07
572
675.600
12:33:07
1112
675.800
12:31:23
601
676.400
12:31:11
639
676.200
12:31:11
630
672.600
12:28:29
381
672.600
12:26:45
233
672.600
12:26:45
600
672.600
12:24:10
598
673.000
12:22:34
604
672.800
12:20:10
603
673.200
12:19:57
601
673.400
12:18:31
596
673.400
12:13:48
614
673.400
12:11:41
556
673.400
12:11:41
594
673.200
12:07:05
590
672.800
12:04:58
527
672.800
12:04:58
605
671.400
11:51:46
466
671.600
11:51:08
156
671.600
11:49:17
555
672.400
11:48:39
478
672.600
11:44:13
91
672.600
11:44:13
572
672.600
11:44:13
588
672.800
11:44:13
505
673.200
11:40:46
133
673.200
11:40:46
616
673.400
11:38:55
578
670.800
11:28:27
555
671.200
11:26:45
620
671.600
11:26:12
39
671.600
11:26:12
593
671.600
11:25:06
570
672.000
11:23:18
566
671.800
11:22:03
602
672.400
11:21:02
430
672.800
11:20:20
116
672.800
11:20:20
558
673.200
11:18:14
607
673.600
11:17:56
124
673.400
11:15:22
432
673.400
11:15:22
593
673.400
11:10:52
339
673.400
11:09:10
260
673.400
11:09:10
141
673.800
11:09:05
510
673.800
11:09:05
527
673.800
11:03:40
613
673.800
11:03:40
597
674.000
11:02:05
544
674.000
11:02:05
533
673.400
10:58:00
188
672.800
10:52:11
353
672.800
10:52:11
350
673.200
10:52:02
258
673.200
10:52:02
605
673.600
10:51:59
538
673.600
10:51:59
177
673.400
10:50:20
265
672.800
10:43:03
274
672.800
10:43:03
562
672.800
10:43:03
577
672.400
10:39:51
308
672.400
10:39:51
227
672.400
10:39:51
568
671.600
10:29:53
647
671.800
10:25:41
303
672.400
10:23:56
306
672.400
10:23:56
137
673.200
10:18:27
46
673.200
10:18:27
398
673.200
10:18:27
199
673.200
10:18:27
359
673.200
10:18:27
565
673.200
10:16:15
124
672.600
10:14:38
512
672.600
10:14:38
548
673.000
10:12:53
532
673.000
10:09:55
539
673.000
10:09:55
16
673.000
10:06:55
531
673.000
10:06:55
34
673.600
10:04:38
497
673.600
10:04:38
537
673.400
10:01:40
198
673.400
10:01:39
711
673.600
10:01:21
602
673.800
10:01:21
540
673.800
09:56:37
657
674.000
09:54:48
534
674.200
09:53:01
527
673.800
09:49:24
30
673.800
09:49:24
96
673.800
09:47:20
500
673.800
09:47:20
485
674.400
09:43:17
98
674.400
09:43:17
151
674.800
09:41:33
161
674.800
09:41:33
297
674.800
09:41:33
117
675.200
09:37:51
430
675.200
09:37:51
614
675.200
09:37:51
354
675.400
09:36:45
254
675.400
09:36:45
187
675.400
09:35:11
391
675.400
09:35:11
578
675.400
09:34:15
635
675.200
09:28:31
24
675.400
09:27:41
656
675.000
09:24:17
555
675.400
09:22:30
592
675.600
09:22:02
167
675.600
09:22:02
213
675.600
09:22:02
203
675.600
09:22:02
564
676.200
09:21:20
93
676.200
09:21:20
486
676.200
09:21:20
638
675.400
09:09:38
630
675.200
09:05:27
338
675.400
09:04:40
262
675.400
09:04:40
610
674.400
08:59:56
576
674.200
08:54:26
543
674.800
08:54:09
203
674.800
08:54:09
371
674.800
08:54:08
233
675.200
08:51:00
387
675.200
08:51:00
647
675.200
08:51:00
297
673.400
08:43:12
45
673.400
08:43:12
247
673.400
08:43:12
629
673.400
08:43:12
641
673.400
08:43:12
551
673.400
08:40:18
543
673.600
08:40:18
647
674.000
08:40:08
582
671.200
08:34:05
538
671.400
08:27:17
574
668.800
08:22:59
582
671.200
08:13:26
427
670.800
08:11:18
130
670.800
08:11:18
645
671.400
08:10:45
477
671.200
08:09:30
147
671.200
08:09:30
710
671.200
08:09:30
545
670.400
08:05:34
329
671.200
08:04:01
600
671.200
08:04:01
796
671.800
08:03:30
619
672.000
08:03:30
540
672.400
08:02:35