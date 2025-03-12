SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.81 billion, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $0.62 billion, or $1.36 per share, last year.Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.22 billion or $5.08 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $5.714 billion from $5.182 billion last year.Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.81 Bln. vs. $0.62 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.14 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $5.714 Bln vs. $5.182 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.95 - $5.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.77 - $5.82 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $20.20 - $20.50 Full year revenue guidance: $23.30 - $23.55 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX