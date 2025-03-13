Allianz SE has extended its worldwide partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for another four years through 2032, becoming the official insurance partner for both the 2030 Winter Games in the French Alps and the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. This strategic extension could positively impact the company's stock performance, as France and Australia represent core markets that contributed over 10% of Allianz's operating profit in 2024. The news coincides with impressive market movement for the insurer, whose shares gained 2.2% in Wednesday's XETRA trading, approaching €345.50 and nearing its 52-week high of €347.40 reached on March 6, 2025. This represents a remarkable 30% increase from the 52-week low of €238.30 recorded in August 2024.

Potential Acquisition Plans

Adding to investor interest, Allianz is reportedly considering a bid for British insurer Esure, currently owned by private equity firm Bain Capital. The potential acquisition, which could be valued at a minimum of one billion pounds, might significantly strengthen Allianz's position in the UK insurance sector. While company representatives have declined to comment on these reports, the market has responded positively to the possible expansion strategy. Analysts anticipate earnings of €27.59 per share for fiscal year 2025, with the next quarterly results expected in mid-May.

