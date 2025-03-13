Das Instrument A1D0 CA13640F2044 CANADIAN NEXUS TEAM NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2025The instrument A1D0 CA13640F2044 CANADIAN NEXUS TEAM NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2025Das Instrument 3SSM XS2399367684 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.03.2025The instrument 3SSM XS2399367684 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 14.03.2025Das Instrument 3FZ NO0010307135 AQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY NK 4 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.03.2025The instrument 3FZ NO0010307135 AQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY NK 4 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 13.03.2025