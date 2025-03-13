Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
KI-Revolution trifft Immobilienmarkt: Pioneers Partner Nabo zielt auf einen 2-Billionen-Dollar-Markt ab!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QB8W | ISIN: JP3236330001 | Ticker-Symbol: KI5
Tradegate
10.03.25
18:28 Uhr
16,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,59 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
KIOXIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIOXIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,00017,30008:32
16,90017,30007:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARIVATE PLC3,720+0,54 %
KIOXIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION16,800-0,59 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.