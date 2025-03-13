TOKYO, Mar 13, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hokkaido Electric Power Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation are pleased to announce the launch of Hokkaido Renewable Energy Aggregation Co., Ltd. ("HRA") for the purpose of conducting renewable energy aggregation service in Hokkaido.In order to achieve carbon neutrality, decarbonization needs among energy consumers are increasing year by year. HRA will aggregate renewable power generated in various areas within Hokkaido, and flexibly adjust to customers' demand by utilizing market transactions and others in order to maximize the abundant renewable energy potential in Hokkaido.Through providing this service, HRA will support customers' efforts toward decarbonization, develop together with local communities, and contribute to the realization of "Zero Carbon Hokkaido" by promoting local production for local consumption and maximizing the use of renewable energy in Hokkaido.Inquiry Recipient:Mitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.