Fuji Electric said the new heat pump system is currently in the first stage of prototyping, with commercial launch being scheduled for 2026. It is being conceived for recycling of heat energy from wastewater in industrial facilities. Japanese electrical equipment company Fuji Electric is currently developing a new type of steam-generating heat pump that recycles heat energy from wastewater generated at factories and industrial facilities. Steam-generating heat pumps are commonly used as an alternative to low-pressure steam boilers in heating processes. While boilers are usually located far from ...

