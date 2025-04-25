TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (FELTY) Friday reported net profit of 92.239 billion yen or 642.69 yen per share for the full year, higher than 75.353 billion yen or 527.57 yen per share in the previous year.Operating profit increased 10.9% to 117.646 billion yen from 106.066 billion yen a year ago.Sales for the year grew 1.8% to 1,123.407 billion yen from 1,103.214 billion yen last year.The company has declared a dividend of 85 yen per share.For the year ending March 31, 2026, Fuji Electric expects net sales of 1,140 billion yen; Operating profit of 118 billion yen; and net profit of 81 billion yen or 549.81 yen per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX