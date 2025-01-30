TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (FELTY) announced earnings for its nine months that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at ¥55.415 billion, or ¥387.98 per share. This compares with ¥37.255 billion, or ¥260.84 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to ¥791.064 billion from ¥759.661 billion last year.Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: ¥55.415 Bln. vs. ¥37.255 Bln. last year. -EPS: ¥387.98 vs. ¥260.84 last year. -Revenue: ¥791.064 Bln vs. ¥759.661 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31 or the full-year 2024, the company expects a net profit of ¥86 billion or ¥602.12 per share, with an operating profit of ¥111.500 billion, on sales of ¥1.114 trillion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX