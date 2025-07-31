

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fuji Electric Co. reported that its first quarter profit attributable to owners of parent was 10.9 billion yen, down 4.8% from a year ago. Profit per share was 74.16 yen compared to 80.34 yen. Net sales were 247.9 billion yen, up 4.9%.



For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 85.5 billion yen, and net sales of 1.155 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News