Donnerstag, 13.03.2025
Neue Kupfer-Entdeckung? Explorationsprojekt mit viel Potenzial vor dem Durchbruch!
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35
13.03.25
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
0,3690,38411:32
PR Newswire
13.03.2025 10:06 Uhr
GAC Strengthens Community Bonds with Ramadan Charity Drive in Dubai

GUANGZHOU, China, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its dedication to social responsibility and community integration, GAC successfully hosted a charity initiative in Dubai during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This impactful event saw the distribution of 300 essential food boxes to local labor groups, reflecting the brand's deep-rooted commitment to giving back to society and strengthening bonds with the region's consumers. The initiative commenced with a departure ceremony at a GAC dealership, where participants gathered to prepare food boxes and embark on a journey of generosity. Mr. Wang Shunsheng, Vice President of GAC International, joined volunteers at the dealership to pack food boxes, reinforcing the company's hands-on approach to community integration.

To ensure smooth and efficient logistics, GAC provided four premium vehicles-two M8 and two GS8 models-as operational support, enabling seamless transportation of goods and volunteers to key locations. The destination of the initiative was a local mosque, where GAC representatives distributed 30 food boxes to mosque workers, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the community. A larger distribution took place at a local laborers' dormitory, where 270 food boxes were handed over to hardworking individuals who play a crucial role in the region's growth and development.

The event was supported by staff members from UAE Food Bank - a government-led initiative aimed at reducing food waste and providing meals to those in need - and media personnel from Gulf News, the region's leading English-language daily newspaper.

Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving, and GAC is honored to contribute to the spirit of the season by giving back to those who work tirelessly to build up the Gulf region. Through initiatives like this, GAC continues to deepen its relationship with the Middle Eastern community, going beyond business to make a lasting social impact. By embracing corporate social responsibility, the brand reinforces its reputation as a company that truly integrates with and uplifts the local society.

As GAC strengthens its presence in the region, it remains dedicated to making a tangible difference in people's lives, further solidifying its position as a trusted brand in the Middle East.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2641023/1.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-strengthens-community-bonds-with-ramadan-charity-drive-in-dubai-302400922.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
