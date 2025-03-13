Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner specializing in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has secured an exclusive U.S. contract for its consumer product devices with national marketing and distribution partner Global Wellness Products LLC, a subsidiary of Image Protect, Inc. - a United States Corporation publicly traded under the symbol (OTC Pink: IMTL).

"We're pleased to team up with Global Wellness Products for the sale and delivery of our cutting-edge consumer products, with the first focus being our InterceptCS cold sore prevention device," shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. "Initially, Global Wellness will focus on the cold sore prevention solution, and then roll-in our other products - Benepod hot-and-cold pain therapy device and TherOZap insect bite therapy device. In 2024, we spent a great deal of our sales and marketing efforts promoting and distributing our Venowave following receipt of the permanent HCPCS codes. Now we're increasing our efforts towards some of our other consumer products."

"We see great opportunity within the retail marketplace to introduce Therma Bright's consumer products, including the InterceptCS cold sore prevention device," expressed Frank Casella, CEO of Global Wellness Products LLC. "This proven medical device addresses the growing global cold sore treatment market*, which in 2024 was estimated at USD$1.02 Billion and is expected to grow to USD$1.57 billion over the next 7 years. The InterceptCS device fits nicely into this marketplace, which is mainly driven by ointments and creams."

* Source: Per Coherent Research - the global cold sore treatment market was estimated at USD$1.02 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD$1.57 billion by 2031.

About InterceptCS Cold Sore Prevention Device

The InterceptCS Cold Sore Prevention System Is the First Product Clinically Proven and Approved For the Prevention Of Cold Sores. This Cold Sore Prevention System is comprised of an ergonomically designed hand-held unit and a disposable treatment activator, the activator is good for preventing one cold sore occurrence.

About Global Wellness Products

Global Wellness Products is the new division of Image Protect, Inc, and was created to be a premier leader in the health and wellness products space. With over 50 years of combined experience in the direct response consumer products sector, the principals and staff at Global Wellness Products are ready to make massive inroads into the multi-billion-dollar health and wellness industry. Learn more at: https://www.globalwellnessproducts.com/

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright develops and partners on cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies that address key healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

