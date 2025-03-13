Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2025) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced its participation in the upcoming 28th Annual CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.



The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 3pm ET on March 26, 2025. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website or by following the link here.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Management, please contact your CIBC representative.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 299 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

